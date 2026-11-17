The Federal Government has called for responsible communication to strengthen diplomacy, build international cooperation and promote peaceful resolution of conflicts amid growing geopolitical tensions, misinformation and declining public trust across the world.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, made the call while addressing participants on the second day of the World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) in Abuja, where she stressed that communication had become one of the foundations upon which modern diplomacy must operate.

She said the increasing complexity of international relations, protracted conflicts, strategic rivalries and the rapid spread of misinformation and disinformation had made responsible communication indispensable to sustaining trust and peaceful coexistence among nations.

According to her, diplomacy is fundamentally about managing differences, building understanding and advancing common interests, adding that these objectives can only be achieved through dialogue, honesty and respect for differing perspectives.

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“Responsible communication is therefore indispensable to effectively manage diplomacy. It demands honesty in the articulation of national positions, consistency between words and actions, respect for differing perspectives and a commitment to dialogue over confrontation,” she said.

The minister warned that the narratives promoted by nations could either deepen divisions or create opportunities for reconciliation, stressing that governments must recognise the consequences of their public communication.

She said Nigeria remained committed to multilateralism, regional cooperation, peaceful dispute resolution and constructive international partnerships, particularly in addressing security and development challenges across Africa.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu said the country recognised the importance of strengthening regional institutions, including the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), while supporting reforms that would make multilateral institutions more inclusive and responsive to contemporary global realities.

She also called for stronger African participation in shaping international conversations and decisions affecting the continent.

“For too long, conversations about our continent have often been framed without sufficient participation from the people and institutions whose realities they seek to describe. Africa must not merely feature in global conversations; it must help shape them,” she said.

On Nigeria’s relations with neighbouring countries, the minister said dialogue remained essential to addressing shared challenges, including insecurity, trade disruptions and other cross-border concerns.

She noted that communities across West Africa had maintained longstanding social and economic ties despite political differences between their governments, stressing that such relationships should be protected through sustained diplomatic engagement.

The minister, who said Nigeria’s foreign policy under President Bola Tinubu was guided by democracy, development, demography and diaspora, urged government institutions to communicate the practical benefits of international agreements and partnerships to citizens.

She said Nigerians deserved clear explanations about the expected benefits of agreements, the institutions responsible for their implementation and the progress being made.

“When we announce a partnership, it behoves us to explain what it could deliver, who will be responsible, and how people can follow its progress. If work is delayed, people deserve to know why,” she said.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu also highlighted the danger of false information in diplomatic relations, citing a hypothetical recording falsely announcing the closure of a border, which could cause unnecessary panic and disrupt people’s movements before corrections reached the public.

She said diplomatic missions, public relations professionals, journalists and technology platforms must establish effective communication channels ahead of crises to ensure that accurate information and corrections reach affected audiences promptly.

The minister further emphasised the importance of independent journalism, saying media professionals should have access to timely responses from government officials, including on difficult questions, to enable the public to make informed judgements.

She also urged governments, media institutions, diplomatic establishments and communication professionals to work together to address the challenges posed by artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, particularly their potential misuse in spreading disinformation.

Earlier, the President of Communication and Crisis, Logos Consulting Group, New York, Prof. Helio Fred Garcia, said communication professionals had a responsibility to prevent the spread of disinformation, warning that dishonest communication could deepen divisions, destabilise societies and put lives at risk.

Garcia, who said he had spent 45 years as a professional communicator, described disinformation as a growing threat compounded by the rapid development of artificial intelligence.

He said communication could be used to unite or divide societies, inspire or demoralise people, and promote positive change or enable oppression.

According to him, communicators must avoid becoming “misinformation mercenaries” who spread false information either deliberately or through indifference.

He identified three major drivers of trust as promises fulfilled, expectations met, and the alignment of stated values with people’s actual experiences.

Garcia also outlined a four-stage pattern used to spread disinformation: inventing and publicising a pretext, exaggerating its risks, presenting a response as necessary and continuing to lie when the original claims are challenged.

He advocated pre-emptive refutation as a strategy for countering disinformation, explaining that it involved warning the public about impending false claims, providing counterarguments ahead of their circulation and exposing the tactics used by those spreading them.

The Global Alliance’s Vice-President, Silva Arto, also called on communication professionals across the world to unite in promoting responsible communication, saying their influence should be deployed to build trust, strengthen accountability and drive positive change.

She said communication had the power to polarise societies or build bridges, stressing that professionals must consciously choose to use it responsibly.

Similarly, the Indian Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Abhishek Singh, while highlighting India’s diplomatic experience, said the credibility of a nation’s words, rather than the volume of its voice, remained its most powerful instrument in an era of global distrust.

He cited India’s 2023 G20 presidency, Operation Ganga evacuation of citizens from Ukraine and the Vaccine Maitri initiative during the COVID-19 pandemic as examples of how transparent communication, dialogue and practical action could strengthen international cooperation.

He urged governments to engage all parties in conflicts, match their words with actions, amplify marginalised voices and ensure that public statements remained grounded in facts.

The European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, also identified public distrust, foreign interference and inadequate understanding of the EU’s activities as major challenges confronting international communication.

He said the EU was responding through fact-based communication, training for journalists and public officials, public diplomacy and the use of modern communication platforms to reach younger audiences.

He cited an EU-supported two-year project in five states in North-West Nigeria, implemented by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, to monitor disinformation, strengthen early warning systems and prevent violence triggered by false information.

The ambassador also disclosed that the EU was working with Nigerian musicians, including Don Jazzy, Yemi Alade, Chike, King Manny and Ali Jita, on a campaign song titled “Together” to communicate the partnership between Nigeria and the European bloc.