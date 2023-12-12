the state of insecurity during its State of the Nation address.

The group leader, Haruna Aliyu Ningi, while speaking on behalf of all members, called for an investigation into the over N1 trillion spent on fighting insecurity in the country, alleging that there is nothing on the ground to show that significant action has been taken.

The group emphasized, “We are at a loss as to why insecurity continues to increase despite the substantial amount of money spent to procure sophisticated weapons to fight against insecurity. The circumstances surrounding it must be investigated by the National Assembly for a remedy.”

Haruna Aliyu Ningi further expressed dismay at the rampant storming of higher institutions by bandits to abduct innocent students without any resistance from security agencies.

The group is irked that several months have passed without efforts to rescue the abducted students, stating, “Their parents have been left in limbo, unaware of the situation of their children, whether alive or dead.”

The group also wondered why known and identified kidnap/bandit leaders are still alive and going around bragging about their criminal activities unhindered, at the detriment of innocent people.

Haruna Aliyu Ningi mentioned that the group is confused about the various ‘mistaken’ bombings of innocent people across the country, with the latest being the Tudun Biri massacre in Kaduna state by the Nigerian Army.

The group stressed that such strikes cannot be considered mistakes anymore, considering that they have happened several times in the past, and called on the Federal Government to urgently investigate the circumstances leading to the ‘mistaken’ killing of villagers celebrating Maulud.

According to the group, “The Nigerian Armed Forces are always quick to respond to any strike against their personnel, as seen in Odi, Zaki-Biam, Adamawa, but have been unable to rescue innocent people in the hands of bandits.”

It emphasized, “Our initial plan was to have a peaceful protest, but we were advised against it due to security issues. Therefore, we are using this medium to make our voices heard loud and clear. Enough is enough; the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies must protect Nigerians as stipulated in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.”

The group stressed that its main concern is that all people in captivity must be rescued before the end of 2023, while issues of insecurity, if not completely eradicated, should be reduced to an insignificant level across the country.

It is also demanding detailed explanations for Nigerians on how the sum of over N1 trillion was spent in the past three years for transparency and financial management.

Haruna Aliyu Ningi assured that the group will not keep quiet, nor will it sit and watch. Instead, it will continue to engage in activities to make Nigeria free from insecurity, allowing Nigerians to move freely across the country.

