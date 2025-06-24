FG urged to end desperate action against Senator Natasha

A coalition of Nigerian youth groups has condemned what it described as a desperate plot to incarcerate suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The group stated that the federal government lawyer’s attempt to have the senator remanded during her recent court appearance “speaks volumes.”

It will be recalled that shortly after she entered a not-guilty plea, the federal government’s counsel, David Kaswe, urged Justice Chisoba Oji to remand her in prison pending the determination of the charge.

However, this request was opposed by Senator Natasha’s lawyer, Professor Roland Otaru.

The court subsequently admitted her to bail.

Another case involving the senator is also pending in a different court, with her arraignment scheduled to take place at a later date.

Reacting to these developments, the Coalition, in a statement signed by its National President, Abdul Mohammed Nasir; Secretary General, Victoria Ademola; and Publicity Secretary, Ibeh Columbus Ameachi, expressed dismay over what they described as the “endless persecution” of the female senator.

They stated that anyone who previously doubted that Senator Natasha was being persecuted should now be convinced, given the numerous cases filed against her.

According to the group, “One can clearly see from the persistent efforts of the government’s lawyer to have her remanded in prison that there is a desperate plot not only to embarrass her but also to keep her out of circulation.

“The senator voluntarily submitted herself for trial as soon as she received the court summons. So what justified the request to remand her over an offence that is ordinarily bailable?

“We are enraged that this matter has dragged on for so long, accompanied by unnecessary drama.

“At this point, we are saying enough is enough. This woman has suffered enough persecution. We expected the civil case in court to be allowed to run its course, where she would have the opportunity to prove her allegations.

“Instead, what we are witnessing are acts of suppression that do not portray Nigeria in a positive light.”

The coalition called on the international community, ECOWAS, and women’s organizations across the world to rally in support of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against her continued humiliation and intimidation.

“The senator has been left vulnerable to insecurity since the withdrawal of her security details. The recurring criminal attacks on her Kogi State residence call for the immediate reinstatement of her security,” the group said.

They also commended the trial judge for granting her bail despite pressure from government quarters.

