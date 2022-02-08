FG urged to boost aviation industry with helpful policies

An aviation industry entrepreneur and chairman of TMT Travels and Tours Ltd, Mr Ifeanyi Onukwubiri, has urged the Federal Government to boost the aviation industry with policies that will help those in the industry to succeed.

The young aviation expert, who commended President Muhammdu Buhari for lifting the ban on Twitter, said since the Twitter ban got lifted, businesses in all sectors are beginning to get a boost.

Mr Onukwubiri, whose TMT is a local and international flight firm located in Lagos, spoke with journalists recently.

Mr Onukwubiri also advised young Nigerian entrepreneurs to stay out of relationships, until they are successful, noting that unnecessary relationships may ruin one’s business.

“The Twitter ban affected businesses globally. There have been economic costs.

“A report on the cost of internet shutdowns in 2021 estimates that Nigeria lost $1.45 billion as a result of the seven-month Twitter ban, making it the second worst-hit country by an internet shutdown.

“Out of this $1.45 billion, we in TMT, a company deals of travels, we had our fair share as our clients in Twitter were shut down completely.

“But I thank Mr President for his wisdom to listening to the voice of reasoning.

“The good news is that after the ban lifting, businesses at all sectors are bouncing back. Better days are ahead,” he stated

He urged young entrepreneurs to set a long term goal and be focused to succeed in their businesses.

“No legitimate business takes a sudden flight to success. No short-cut to success in business

“You must build the business from the ground with diligence, hard work, integrity and a set goal.

“If you want to succeed, you must learn from those who have made it in the same line of business.

“Although, what is good for Mr A may not work out for Mr B. The applications may be different. But the principles of a successful business are the same,” he posited.

