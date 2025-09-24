FG unveils theme for 2025 independence anniversary

The Federal Government has unveiled the official theme for the 2025 Independence Anniversary, tagged: ‘Nigeria @ 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation’.

Director, Information & Public Relations, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Imohiosen said the theme for Nigeria at 65 underscores the need for unity, collaboration and patriotism among the public sector, private sector, civil society, and the citizenry towards building a nation characterised by sustainable peace, prosperity and progress.

He added that since achieving independence on October 1, 1960, the nation has successfully navigated difficulties and achieved notable advancements in diverse economic sectors.

“This necessitates collective efforts to solidify these gains and pursue loftier objectives, aiming to forge a powerful nation for all citizens.

“It is expected that government activities and programmes are to align with the official theme to ensure the message resonates in all areas of our collective national endeavours in the actualisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“As part of activities to mark the 65th Independence Anniversary, the Juma’at Prayer and the Inter-Denominational Church Service will hold on Friday, 26th September at 1 pm and Sunday, 28th September at 10 am respectively, as well as the World Press Conference on Monday, 29th September at 10 am,” the statement added.

