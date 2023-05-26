The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika on Friday evening unveiled the Nigeria Air, taking delivery of one aircraft, Boeing 737-800.

Speaking while unveiling Nigeria Air at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja, Sirika said about 35 aircraft are expected to come into the national carrier within the next five years.

He noted that the unveiling of the national Carrier is part of the accomplishments of the Aviation roadmap that was initiated in 2015.

“We in the aviation industry understand the need for infrastructure as a means of growing the sector, and a national carrier is part of that in infrastructure,” he stated.

Sirika said Ethiopian Airlines, which won the bid for the national carrier, have been in operation for the past thirty (30) years. “They are among the airlines that posted a profit after COVID-19”.

He explained that “there are no sentiments to this. This is one infrastructure that has been missing in the general aviation dynamics of the country. The airline is equal to the size of the market, the dynamics of the market of Nigeria, its geography and the fortunes of the country. Indeed, we do need the kind of infrastructure that we’re having today in the name of Nigeria limited.

“This Nigeria Air limited of course, obviously, it’s an entity known to Nigerian laws. There is a partnership between entrepreneurs in Nigeria and the entrepreneurs in the Ethiopian airline Consortium. Consortium is a company belonging to many partners, and it’s very long journey.

“We started in 2016 and it ended up today. There is a history behind all of these. There were challenges down to one for that matter. We didn’t allow them to make us lose focus. We stayed with the eyes on the ball and today we’re here”.

On pending litigation, the Minister said “it is not subjudice. There’s nothing that stops us from continuing to bring developmental projects to our people. The constitution of Nigeria is very clear that it is within their rights to go to court for whatever reason they want to go to court, and it’s also within our own rights to do all the things that will promote the general well-being of Nigeria and Nigerians and this is one of it.” he noted.