The Federal Government has come up with new policies as measures to ensure safety in the mining sector as well as ensure security of investments.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu disclosed this at the Government House Minna, when he led a delegation on a condolence visit to Niger State Government over the recent collapse of a mining site in Shiroro Local Government Area of the State.

The President, a represented by the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr Dele Alake, described the incident as unfortunate and avoidable hence, the need for measures to avert recurrence, ensure safe operations and secure investments.

According to the Minister, the new policies are that henceforth, mining companies must have a concrete plan for local value-addition, remediation plan, and insurance policy for mine workers before their licence would be approved by the Ministry.

He commended the Governor of Niger State, for his responsive and proactive measures to mobilise for rescue mission

The President also appreciated the Security personnel, leaders, and members of the community for their efforts to rescue some of the victims.

While extending his heartfelt condolences to the family of the victims, affected community and the Niger State government, the President assured that every effort would be deployed to ensure that those who are still trapped are safely rescued.

Responding, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago described the visit as timely and applauded the new policies of the Federal Government aimed at forestalling future occurrence.

The Governor, also offered some suggestions to the Federal Government for an effective outcome.

The recommendations included the need for

all licensed miners in the State to be grouped into cooperatives, mining companies with licences should intimate and relate well with relevant stakeholders from the level of host communities, local government, Emirate, and the State government about their activities.

Others are, the use of technology in mining activities as against sporadic use of explosives to prevent environmental hazards, and the need for Environmental Impact Assessments before the commencement of mining activities.

The Governor who announced the Million donation of the President to the victims of the collapsed mining site, appreciated the President for the gesture and promised that the fund would be delivered.

He also assured that the State government is willing to work with the Federal government to achieve the desired objective in the Solid Minerals sector.

The Governor thereafter accompanied the President to visit the injured victims of the disaster, who were receiving treatment at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Specialist Hospital, Minna.

