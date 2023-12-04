The Federal Government (FG) on Monday unveiled a $6 million Nigerian Youth Fund to invest in the leadership and potential of young Nigerians over a period of five years.

It said the fund targets 160 beneficiaries across the country, with each receiving $1.2 million.

While delivering her keynote address at the unveiling, the Minister of Youth Development, Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim, said the Nigerian Youth Futures Fund seeks to go beyond conventional approaches, focusing on outcome-driven policy engagements and inclusive resourcing that paves the way for meaningful contributions to the development of the country.

According to her, the fund covers key sectors such as good governance, sustainable development & infrastructure, and addresses fundamental questions of unity, empathy, and patriotism.

“For us, the NYFF’s significance goes beyond financial support; it is about igniting a national conversation and inspiring collective action toward achieving a future where all Nigerians can thrive,” she said.

According to her, the initiative aligns with the core pillars of the Ministry: Education, Empowerment, and Engagement.

“It synergizes with existing initiatives such as the Youth Development Bank, the initiative to equip youth with knowledge and skills in critical sectors, and the creation of youth-centric platforms to project the voice of the Nigerian youth,” she added.

While further expressing the administration’s commitment to Youth Development, she said, “This fund serves as a tangible manifestation of that commitment, a bridge between the aspirations of our youth and the supportive policies and resources needed to bring those aspirations to life.”

