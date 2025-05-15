FG unveils initiative to reposition health, well-being of young Nigerians

The Federal Government has officially unveiled ‘YO! Health’, a youth-focused health awareness initiative which aims to promote healthy lifestyles and equip young Nigerians with the knowledge and tools to take charge of their health.

Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, unveiled the initiative on Thursday at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, expressing the commitment of the Federal Government to reposition the health and well-being of young Nigerians as a priority in line with the national development agenda.

The initiative addresses growing health concerns among young people by providing access to credible health information, encouraging preventive healthcare, and promoting mental, sexual, and physical well-being.

Comrade Olawande emphasised that good health is essential for young people to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to society.

He explained that YO! Health is designed to improve access to essential health services while promoting awareness, education, and preventive care. It also aims to strengthen mental health advocacy, encourage healthier lifestyles, and foster active community participation among youth.

“This initiative is built on six strategic pillars: mental health; alcohol, drug and substance abuse; communicable diseases; health insurance (especially for youth in the informal sector); non-communicable diseases; and sexual and reproductive health,” Olawande stated.

He noted that these pillars were not selected arbitrarily but are grounded in data and informed by the lived experiences and authentic voices of young Nigerians across the country. The initiative is guided by four core objectives: Raising Awareness, Empowering Youth, Advocacy and Policy Influence, and Co-Design and Implementation.

Olawande further highlighted that YO! Health is a collaborative effort, involving the Federal Ministries of Health and Women Affairs, alongside partners from civil society, international development agencies, the private sector, and youth organisations.

The Minister commended the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all partners for their continued support and commitment to the initiative.

Also speaking at the launch, Olubunmi Olusanya, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, described the initiative as a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to creating an environment where young people can thrive mentally, physically, and emotionally.

He added that the initiative offers a comprehensive and structured framework to address critical aspects of youth health, grounded in the belief that the well-being of young people is the cornerstone of national progress and prosperity.

