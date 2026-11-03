FG unveils four-pillar strategy to accelerate housing delivery 

The Federal Government has unveiled a four-pillar strategy to accelerate housing delivery, with increased housing supply, accessible mortgage finance, private-sector partnerships and evidence-based policymaking forming the foundation of its renewed approach to tackling the country’s housing deficit.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Dr Muttaqha Rabe Darma, disclosed this during the groundbreaking for 2,000 Renewed Hope Housing Units at Lekki Aviation Town, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

He said the four pillars would guide the ministry’s efforts to move housing delivery from policy formulation to actual projects and completed homes capable of improving the living conditions of Nigerians.

According to him, the initiative goes beyond constructing buildings to expanding homeownership, generating employment and developing sustainable communities under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking on the theme: A New Era in Housing Delivery, Darma described the Ibeju-Lekki project as a demonstration of how government could mobilise private capital, land and technical expertise to deliver housing at scale.

The development, being executed in partnership with Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited and Metroscape Development Company Limited, will comprise two- and three-bedroom housing units.

Located within one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing economic corridors, the estate is expected to benefit from economic activities generated by the Dangote Refinery, Lekki Deep Sea Port and Lekki Free Trade Zone.

On the mortgage finance pillar, the minister said the government was working towards harmonising the operations of its agencies to establish a coordinated framework that would improve access to housing finance.

He stressed that increasing housing supply would have limited impact if Nigerians could not afford the houses through accessible financing arrangements.

“A house is only truly accessible when a Nigerian can obtain financing on terms consistent with his income,” he said.

Darma also emphasised the importance of effective private-sector partnerships, describing collaboration with developers as critical to mobilising the resources and expertise required to bridge the housing gap.

On evidence-based policymaking, he said the ministry was committed to strengthening regulation of the built environment to prevent building collapses and other malpractices in the construction industry.

He disclosed that stakeholders had agreed on the need for comprehensive regulation during a validation exercise in Abuja.

The minister charged Harmony Gardens and other contractors handling the project to maintain high construction safety, quality and environmental standards.

“The success will be measured not by today’s ceremony, but by timely delivery of quality, affordable homes,” he said.

Representing the Lagos State Governor, Prince Bayo Balogun commended Harmony Gardens for its contributions to the development of Lagos, particularly Ibeju-Lekki.

He urged genuine investors to partner with the state government to address the housing shortage arising from the state’s growing population.

Similarly, the Chairman, House Committee on Urban Development and Regional Planning, Awaji Inombek Abiante, called for integrated planning in executing the 2,000-unit development.

He warned that housing projects must not create additional challenges in transportation, market access and the provision of basic amenities.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, described the project as a major milestone in the Federal Government’s efforts to provide decent, safe and affordable housing.

He assured that the ministry would provide institutional oversight and quality assurance to ensure the development became a model for large-scale housing delivery.

The Chief Executive Officer of Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited, Dr Abdullahi Saheed Mosadoluwa, commended President Tinubu for creating opportunities for ordinary Nigerians to own homes through affordable payment arrangements.

He said prospective homeowners could make an initial deposit of N100,000, with payments spread over 25 years through the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

According to him, the arrangement would make homeownership accessible to teachers, police officers, nurses, civil servants, young entrepreneurs and Nigerians in the diaspora.

Director of Public Building, Samuel Pemi Temitope, commended the private-sector partners for supporting the government’s housing delivery efforts and expressed optimism about timely completion of the project.