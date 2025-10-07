FG unveils data platform to track solid minerals revenue, eliminate discrepancies

The Federal Government has launched an independent data platform under the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to enhance transparency and accuracy in revenue reporting from the solid minerals sector across the states.

According to the Commission, the initiative aims to eliminate discrepancies in revenue figures submitted by government agencies and mining operators, ensuring that data on mineral production and remittances into the Federation Account are consistent and verifiable.

Speaking at a one-day sensitisation workshop in Abuja on the implementation of the new solid minerals data rendition template, the RMAFC Chairman, Dr Mohammed Bello Shehu, represented by Hon. Ibrahim Shettima, the Federal Commissioner representing Niger State, said the platform was developed to close information gaps and strengthen accountability in the sector.

“It is imperative that the perceived discrepancies in the figures submitted by State Governments and the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development as revenue from the solid minerals sector into the Federation Account be addressed through the use of a uniform solid minerals data rendition template,” Dr Shehu stated.

He explained that the template specifies critical parameters such as the scale of measurement, production location, mining company, and prevailing sale rate per unit, which will ensure consistency and comparability of data submitted by stakeholders.

Dr Shehu noted that the initiative aligns with the Commission’s constitutional mandate under Paragraph 32(a), Part I, Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which empowers RMAFC to monitor accruals to and disbursements from the Federation Account.

“It is therefore the responsibility of the Commission to identify areas of potential revenue growth, lapses, or discrepancies in remittances from all economic sectors, for the purpose of advising the three tiers of government on ways to enhance their revenues,” he added.

The new platform is expected to serve as a central, reliable source of verified data on solid minerals production and revenue, improving efficiency in monitoring and ensuring that all due revenues are accurately captured and remitted into the Federation Account.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE