FG, UNICEF launch handbooks on school safety

THE Federal Government in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has unveiled three handbooks aimed at enhancing school safety and raising climate awareness in schools.

The handbooks were unveiled at a one-day dissemination workshop on Climate Change Education (CCE), Early Warning Signs (EWS), and Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC)’s Teachers’ Guide on Managing School-Related Violence, in Abuja.

The production of the books was facilitated by the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) with support from UNICEF.

UNICEF’s Chief of Education in Nigeria, Ms Vanessa Lee, said the handbooks would help schools address challenges around climate change, early warning systems, and violence prevention.

Lee, who was represented by UNICEF Education Specialist, Mrs Nneka Ogbansiegbe, outlined the materials as strategic tools for teachers, education officials, and policymakers.

She listed the titles as: Climate Change Education- Handbook for Schools; Early Warning for Schools- A Guide to Protecting Schools and Learning Centres in Nigeria; and Managing Violence in Schools- Handbook for Schools and Learning Centres.

“These handbooks provide essential steps for recognising threats, responding to climate risks, and promoting safe learning environments,” she said.

Lee recalled that the initiative stemmed from the 2021 inauguration of the National Policy for Safety, Security, and Violence-Free Schools, alongside the Minimum Standards for Safe Schools.

She said UNICEF developed a monitoring tool in 2023 and deployed it to 6,000 schools across the country.

“Findings showed that only 20 per cent met at least 70 per cent of the safety standards.

“In 2024, the assessment covered 16,023 schools in 18 states, including Sokoto, Borno, Lagos, Oyo, and Kaduna. Only one in four schools met the minimum safety threshold,” she added.

She said over half of the schools scored below average in disaster preparedness, violence prevention, and school commuting safety.

“To bridge these gaps, UNICEF supported five states to conduct hazard assessments and worked with the government to develop the handbooks launched today,” she said.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Enitan Abel, described the handbooks as a milestone in strengthening Nigeria’s education system.

Abel, who was represented by the Director, Education Support Services Department, Hajiya Larai Ahmed, said the resources had been approved by the Minister of Education for nationwide use.

He said the handbooks would help ensure that schools remain safe and secure spaces for pupils and teachers.

He commended all contributors to the project, saying their work had laid the foundation for safer, more inclusive schools.

Also speaking, the Deputy Director, Teacher Development at UBEC, Mrs Patience Omoniyi, said every child deserved a safe and supportive environment for learning.

Represented by Assistant Chief Education Officer, Mrs Blessing Uzoamaka, Omoniyi said schools must become places of growth, not fear.

She called for urgent action to address school-based violence and environmental threats that affect learning outcomes.