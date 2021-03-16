FG, UN agencies launch $1bn for 6.5 million vulnerable citizens in Adamawa, Borno, Yobe

Federal Government in collaboration with the United Nations agencies on Tuesday unveiled plans to raise the sum of $1 billion with a view to provide critical humanitarian assistance to 6.4 million vulnerable people in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who spoke during the ‘Virtual appeal launch’, underscored the need for growing need to assist displaced people otherwise affected by the crisis in North-Eastern Nigeria through the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan.

Farouq said the need to seek more support for the affected persons, especially women and children has become a priority following the conflict in north-east Nigeria which is now in its twelfth year and has impacted many Nigerians.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria remains committed to addressing the plight of the affected people and in leading the response to ensure the safety, security and provision of lifesaving assistance to those in need, in collaboration with the international humanitarian community.

“We are facing additional challenges in terms of security and access for humanitarian partners which is why we have developed the National Humanitarian Development Peace Framework.

“I am encouraged that the NHDPF emphasizes promoting longer-term durable solutions. We must always look forward, beyond the immediate crisis, to ensure that we help people, re-establish their lives and strengthen communities so that we can reduce dependence on aid and promote resilience and self-reliance,” she said.

The Minister pledged the Federal Government’s continued support and cooperation of the humanitarian community to address the suffering of the people in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states as elaborated in the Humanitarian Response Plan and articulated in the National Humanitarian Development Peace Framework.

In his remarks, the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Edward Kallon noted that the only solution to the crises in the area was to prevent humanitarian crises by embracing peace.

“We will continue to search for a durable solution to the crises through advocacy, dialogue and peacebuilding. This is the time for stakeholders to use this opportunity to solve the problems in the crises areas.

“In 2020, over 3 million people were provided with basic humanitarian needs. Today, 8.7 million people are in need of humanitarian aid.

“The year 2021 marks the 12th year into the conflict and our 6th year of a collective response to dire humanitarian needs of an immense extent. Millions of people are affected by insecurity and violence.”

In her address, an advocate of the Borno State Network of Women-Led Civil Society Organizations, Ann Darman, stated that protection continues to be a key issue and challenge for women and girls in conflict settings, particularly in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states.

“Sexual and gender-based violence continues to pose risks in the lives of many women and girls and we must do more to protect these vulnerable ones.”

