FG trains women, special needs farmers on sack farming, home gardening

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has organised a training workshop on sack farming and home gardening for small-scale women farmers and people with special needs as part of efforts to enhance food security in the country.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi, stated this during a one-day workshop and sensitisation programme for participants across the North Central Zone, held in Minna, Niger State capital.

Ogunbiyi, who was represented by the Zonal Director for the North Central Zone, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Abdul Agbaji, said the workshop was designed to equip participants with knowledge and skills to cultivate food in the comfort of their backyards.

He emphasised the critical role women play in agriculture and the importance of inclusivity in agricultural programmes.

“The training is designed to tap into the potential of women and persons with disabilities in achieving food security, as we believe they play a critical role.

“Women are the backbone of our agricultural sector, and their participation is essential to our success,” he said.

He noted that the workshop focuses on sack farming and home gardening, innovative approaches that require minimal space, making them ideal for both urban and rural dwellers.

According to him, participants will learn from experts in the field, share experiences, and gain hands-on training in sack farming and home gardening.

Also speaking, the Director of Special Duties, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Mrs Kachallah Damaturu, stated that the workshop was aimed at empowering rural women and people with special needs through farmer field schools.

She explained that agroecology training for sack farming and home gardening, financial literacy, inclusion, and organic agriculture/manure were critical to empowering rural women in communities.

Damaturu further explained that sack farming is a simple innovative technique that involves growing plants in sacks or bags.

She stressed the importance of gender inclusiveness in the agricultural sector, noting that women and people with special needs face unique challenges in agriculture.

Similarly, the Coordinator of the Federal Ministry for Agriculture and Food Security in Niger State, Malam Suleiman Ladan, said the participants from Niger were selected from women cooperatives and empowerment initiatives for persons with disabilities.

Ladan, who was represented by Hajiya Ramatu Salihu, a staff member of the ministry, advised the participants to take advantage of the opportunity to acquire skills in sack farming and home gardening to contribute to food security.

Mrs Esther Andrew, a participant from Nasarawa with special needs, expressed appreciation to the ministry for ensuring inclusiveness for persons with special needs.

She stated that she had been practising backyard farming and sack farming, which had been sustaining her family and providing a source of income.

Another participant, Mrs Comfort Samuel from Niger, said the training on sack farming would help women farmers overcome challenges and promised to embrace sack farming to improve food production for the state and the nation.

