FG trains over 26,800 youths in N-Built components of SURE-P

The Federal Government has trained over 26,800 youth under the first and second phases of the N-Built components of the National Social Reinvestment Programme (SURE-P).

This is just as the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), Delta chapter, has decried the increasing cases of harassment and forceful collection of illegal levies (also known as “deve”) by youths on their operations.

Mr Christopher Belonwu, Honorary General Secretary, Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), disclosed this on Sunday in Sapele, Delta, at the “5th Investiture/Swearing of the elected Executive for the 2020/2022 Session” of the Delta chapter of the NIOB.

Speaking on the theme of the event, “Synergy in the Construction Industry: The Role of Builders”, Belonwu said that the construction industry was a critical driver of the economy, adding that it was often used by the government to regulate the economy by way of engaging both skilled and unskilled workforce.

“Typical example of Government-sponsored job creation programmes in the construction industry is the Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Program (SURE-P). Over 16,800 and 10,000 in the first and second phases of the N-Built components of the SURE-P have been trained by the government,” he disclosed.

Belonwu, who was the guest speaker, said that the construction industry could only achieve its full potential unless conscious effort was made by every professional to work together, and urged the Builders to unite and have a common focus, noting that professional cohesion and understanding their distinct roles were the expectations of the public and which they must practice.

ALSO READ; Delta to upgrade Asaba airport to category 9 as United Airline debut

Earlier, in his valedictory speech, Mr Kingsley Oghoro, the outgone Chairman of the NOIB, Delta chapter, said that his administration was able to project the Institute very well at the national level.

Oghoro urged members of the chapter particularly the past Chairmen, Fellows and Elders to continue to support the new executive to take the Institute to the next level.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Samuel Omiri, the newly sworn-in Chairman called for synergy to be able to move the construction industry forward.

Meanwhile, the APBN chairman in Delta, Mr Paul Akporowho, during a visit to the Orosuen of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom, Emmanuel Okumagba, in Warri South Local Government Area of the state, appealed to the monarch to prevail on the youth in his domain to stop harassing and collecting illegal levies from the developers.

According to the chairman, such attitude hindered development in any given society, but recalled that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had assented to the bill titled “Delta Public and Private Properties Protection Bill 2018”.

Akporowho said the new law was expected to put an end to the incessant harassment of developers particularly by youths who often chased away investors in the state with illegal levies.

“The issue of “deve,” harassing of developers on sites by youths is one of the problems we are facing and it demarkets any society and scared investors away. Since 2018 when the deve bill was enacted by the state government, nothing seems to have changed. The impact of the anti-deve law has not been felt. I doubt if any ‘deve’ collector and their cohorts have been successfully prosecuted. This is an important law that was enacted to promote ease of doing business and encourage growth and development,” he lamented.

Responding, the Okere-Urhobo traditional ruler, who was installed on January 5, 2021, assured that he would do everything possible to ensure that youths did not harass developers and investors in his domain.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE