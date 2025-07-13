FG trains Ekiti technicians on repair of CNG, PMS-powered tricycles

The federal government through the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has ended a week-long training of technicians in Ekiti State on the repair and maintenance of petrol and CNG-powered tricycles and motorcycles in the state.

The five-day mechatronics training which is in partnership with Simba Group had no fewer than 50 participants across the state trained and empowered with the tools necessary for the task of repairing the tricycles in line with the technology demand in the market.

Speaking during the closing ceremony held at the NADDC automotive training center over the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, the Director General of NADDC, Joseph Osanipin said the training was designed to equip the auto-technicians with advanced skills in repair and maintenance of petrol and CNG-powered tricycles and motorcycles.

The DG revealed that technological advancements have been identified in the new tricycles and motorcycles in the market, hence the need for technicians to be up to date with the expected skills in handling maintenance.

Osanipin noted that the council with the support of President Bola Tinubu is determined to bridge the skills gap in the automotive sector towards achieving economic development, adding that similar training would soon be held in other states with the establishment of twenty-one automotive training centers across the six geo-political zones.

He commended the Ekiti State government and the management of Simba Group for the success of the training initiative in the state.

According to him, ” This initiative, driven by the NADDC aims to continuously bridge the skills gap and upgrade technical knowledge of auto-technicians, thereby creating job opportunities for youths in the Nigerian automotive industry as well as ensuring job retention and wealth creation for auto technicians.

” The automotive industry is a critical component of any nation’s economy, and Nigeria is no exception. By investing in specialized training programs like this, we are laying a solid foundation for a vibrant and sustainable automotive industry that will drive economic growth, create jobs, and enhance our national competitiveness.

” NADDC is committed to supporting the development of a thriving automotive industry in Nigeria. We believe that this industry has the potential to contribute significantly to our nation’s economic growth and development, and we are working tirelessly to create an enabling environment that will support its growth.”

He advised the beneficiaries not to sell the tools but to deploy them towards the advancement of the automotive sector in the state and for their economic development.

Speaking, the state governor, Biodun Oyebanji who was represented by the Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Empowerment, Kayode Fasae while lauding the efforts of the council, congratulated the beneficiaries for the opportunity to be part of the training.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration towards skills development and wealth creation, urged the trainees to step down the initiative to other technicians across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

Oyebanji said, ” The motorcycles and tricycles you see across our towns and communities are not just modes of transportation. They are lifelines. For countless families, these vehicles represent livelihood, access, and connection. Ensuring their proper maintenance and functionality is not a luxury, it is a necessity.”

The regional manager of Simba Group, Nigeria, Sumit Panda said the technicians have been equipped with adequate skills to repair and maintain modern tricycles and motorcycles both petrol and CNG-powered.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the state chairman of Tricycles Owners Riders Association of Nigeria (TORAN) Talabi Akinola appreciated NADDC and its partners for the successful training, assuring them that the tools and the skills acquired would be deployed for effective service delivery in the state.