FG trains 13,000 healthcare workers on COVID-19 vaccination exercise

In preparation for the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines into the country, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has commenced a nationwide training programme for health care workers.

The trainees would be engaged in the COVID-19 vaccination exercise both at the national and state levels.

In a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations Unit, Mohammad Ohitoto, on Thursday, in Abuja, it said trainees are drawn from “Over 13,000 health care workers have been trained at the national training of trainers in the first phase.”

It said by the 1st of March 2021, the training will be cascaded to the ward and facility levels where over 100,000 health workers will be trained.

According to the agency, the training programme is aimed at boosting health workers skills in effectively handling, storage and administration of COVID-19 vaccines ahead of their arrival.

“Also, as part of preparations to ensure efficient and effective vaccination activities, a self e-registration link that will enable Nigerians to personally register themselves, obtain their pre-vaccination numbers and schedule their preferred date and time for vaccination has been created,” the statement partly read.

To this end, it urged Nigerians, particularly health workers to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the Federal Government to protect themselves and curb the spread of the virus.

