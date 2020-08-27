Federal Government has reiterated its resolve to halt payment of N30,000 monthly allowances to over 14,000 existing federal workers who participated in the Batch A and B of the N-Power scheme.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who disclosed this via a statement issued by her Special Adviser (Media), Nneka Anibeze, also confirmed the approval for the payment of outstanding allowances to the successful beneficiaries who exited from the scheme recently.

According to her, the approval for the payments up to the month of June 2020 for the two Batches has already been forwarded to the office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) for final checks and payments, adding that the payment of July stipends for Batch B beneficiaries is yet to be forwarded to the AGF office.

“The Ministry, however, noted that about 14,000 beneficiaries that were omitted by the AGF’s Office during the payment from March to June 2020 could be among those rejected by the GIPMIS payment platform due to discrepancies identified with their accounts as conveyed to the Ministry by the AGF’s office.

“According to the report from the AGF’s office, any beneficiary receiving payment from other government payment platforms will be rejected by the Government Integrated Financial Management System (GIPMIS). Hence their payment will be withheld.

“The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has requested for details of those affected and the reasons for their rejection from AGF’s Office and has promised to communicate that to the affected beneficiaries.

“However, if the rejection was done in error, those affected should be rest assured that they will be paid all that is due to them as soon as the error is rectified by the AGF’s office.

“The Minister also explained that the Batches A & B N-Power beneficiaries knew from the beginning as they were informed that the programme is for 24 months.

“Furthermore, the non-dis-engagement of Batch A beneficiaries after 24 months was done out of exigencies of the time.

“Therefore, exiting Batches, A & B after 40 and 24 months respectively was in line with the conditions stipulated at the time of their enrolment.

“This is corroborated by the fact that when the N-Power programme was transferred to the ministry late last year, there was no plan for either automatic employment into public service or private sector or for the transition to entrepreneurship put in place for them before the take over by the Ministry.

“Despite this, the exited beneficiaries are advised to exercise more patience and await the result of the efforts being made by the Minister who is currently engaging various MDAs including the CBN and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to ensure that the eligible exited beneficiaries are transited to government programmes or even employment where available.”

To this end, the Minister “directed Focal Persons of NSIPs in all the states to submit an updated list and details of the exited N-Power beneficiaries that are interested in participating in the transition plans of the Ministry.”

She further assured that the “incoming Batch C beneficiaries will clearly know the details of their terms of enrollment and exit at the time of entry into the programme to avoid what happened in the case of Batches A & B.

“Furthermore, an adequate plan will be made well ahead of their time of exiting the program to avoid what happened presently.

“The Honourable Minister concluded that the candidates seeking enrollment into batch C will be scrutinized and selected on merit.

“The Ministry will follow a transparent process for selecting the qualified beneficiaries out of the 5 million who applied.

“The N-power programme is designed to assist young Nigerians between the ages of 18 to 35 to acquire and develop life-long skills for becoming change-makers in their communities and players in the domestic and global markets and given a stipend of N30,000 monthly,” the statement stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Naira Heads To N500 To Dollar At Parallel Market

FOLLOWING the directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) to authorized dealers to only open Forms M (a mandatory statutory document to be completed by all importers in Nigeria) for payments in favour of the ultimate supplier of the product or service, with immediate effect, signs have emerged that this will shrink extra source of dollar supply to the parallel market and push the exchange rate to N500/US$…

How The Herbalist Planned My Escape ― Suspected Ibadan Serial Killer

Suspected Ibadan serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, who recently escaped from police custody before he was finally rearrested last Sunday, has narrated how the herbalist with whom he was arrested, Adedokun Yinusa, planned his escape. Shodipe (19), spoke with the Tribune Online shortly after he was paraded by the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, at the police command, Eleyele, Ibadan, on Wednesday…

Nigeria’s Q2 GDP Decline Better Than Forecast —Presidency

THE Presidency has said that the 2nd Quarter (Q2) 2020 Gross domestic product (GDP) estimates, which measures economic growth, published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published on Monday showed that the Nigerian economy performed better than expected…

‘Frequency Of S3xual Intercourse Has Nothing To Do With Enlarged Prostate’

Many men are not aware that with age, they stand a higher chance of developing difficulty urinating. In this interview by Sade Oguntola, a consultant urologist at the University College Hospital, Ibadan. Dr Augustus Takure says prostate enlargement, whose symptoms could include difficulty in urination, is inevitable in all men…