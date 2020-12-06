FG to revive, complete Abia abandoned power projects by 2021 Q1

The Federal Government (FG) at the weekend, said the three abandoned major power projects in Abia North Senatorial District will be reactivated and completed by 2021 first quarter.

It said the 2×30/40MVA substations 132 KVA transmission lines, which are located in Arochukwu, Ohafia and Ubur-Ihechiowa were awarded since 2001 but abandoned over ten years ago at about ninety-five percent completion.

The Minister of Power Engr Sale Mamman spoke during an inspection visit to all the three projects, in the state.

He queried why the projects would be abandoned at such levels, stressing that the contracts would be reviewed and rewarded for immediate completion.

According to him, the projects when revived, will not only improve electricity supply in the state but would also give room for expansion to cover the entire Abia North Senatorial district.

The minister had in November, commissioned the 20-year-old Gagarawa 2X60MVA, 132/33KV substation in Jigawa State.

He said the project was designed to upgrade the power supply to the industrial hub of the area in order to promote economic activities and increase revenue generation in the state and its environs.

“In our efforts to address challenges of the critical power infrastructure in the country, the FG, through the Ministry of Power has inaugurated several projects such as; the recently commissioned 150MVA 330/132KV Kumbotso transmission Substation in Kano; construction of a 132/33KV Transmission Substation at Kabba, Kogi State; and the commissioning of the132KV Katampe-National Stadium transmission line project and the new 330/132/33KV substation, New Apo, Abuja,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Why We Can’t Call Off Strike Now –ASUU

It is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as the president of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi has said there are certain steps to be taken to reach a final conclusion on the issue…