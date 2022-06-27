FG to resettle IDPs as Zamfara resettlement city reaches 90% completion

The National Commissioner for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Hajiya Iman Suleiman has reassured the federal government’s commitment to resettle all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), noting that work on Zamfara resettlement city has reached 90% stage of completion.

Hajiya Iman who was in Zamfara State for an assessment tour on Monday stated that it was part of President Buhari’s efforts of reducing hardship on families displaced by the current security challenges.

According to the federal commissioner, “the present administration of Muhammadu Buhari will continue to support vulnerable people and will not relent in its efforts to improve their living standard.

“Federal government is very much worried about the security challenges facing the state and the nation in general.”

She disclosed that Federal Government will work with the state government and National Commission for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to resettle all IDPs in the state.

“We are prepared to collaborate with the state government on resettling all the affected communities in the state to appropriate sites,” she said.

She maintained that FG is working to improve the welfare of the IDPs including spending a lot on the provision of assorted food and medicament to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

