FG to replace collapsed Wase bridge with concrete bridge ― Fashola

The Federal Government has said that it will build a concrete bridge over the Wase Waterways in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State, as a replacement for the recently collapsed Wase Bridge in the State.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said this on Tuesday, in a statement signed by Mrs Boade Akinola, the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations Unit.

Fashola was quoted as making the promise when he received the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, in his office in Abuja.

The minister assured the governor that the Federal Government would provide a short term relief to facilitate movement among the communities disconnected, as a result of the collapse.

The Minister said that the temporary relief would be undertaken by the Federal Controller of Works in the state in collaboration with the state government and Chairman of Wase Local Government.

He added that the new concrete bridge would be a long term solution to the perennial problem, which the bridge had suffered as a result of heavy rainfall.

The minister explained that the design of the bridge would take his ministry’s design team, about eight weeks to complete.

He, however, said that the final implementation of the concrete bridge plan would depend on the availability of fund.

Fashola commiserated with the government and people of Plateau, over the collapse of the bridge, which was as a result of heavy rain.

He commended the governor for his quick response to the natural disaster, noting that the governor had put a call to him, as soon as the incident occurred, which enabled him to schedule the meeting.

“Our intention is to do a design with a new concrete bridge across the waterways and that will take us about eight weeks going by the design team of the ministry,” he said.

In his response, Gov Lalong thanked the minister for scheduling the meeting within a short notice and assembling the relevant departments with the view to finding short and long term solutions to the problem.

Lalong said that he was compelled to call the attention of the minister immediately, to the incident, due to the extent of damage to the bridge.

“Due to the level of damage on the bridge and the importance of the bridge to the State, I quickly put a call to the Minister to which he responded by calling for this meeting.

” I thank him for the timeline given in addressing the issue,” the governor said. (NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Journalists Barred As Panel Grills Magu In Aso Rock

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, is currently being grilled by a panel set up to investigate alleged infractions against him… Read Full Story

Hushpuppi Hires Michael Jackson’s Former Lawyer To Represent Him In Court

Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, a suspected internet fraudster and Instagram celebrity, who was arrested recently has reportedly hired a former lawyer to Michael Jackson, Mark Geragos, to represent him in court… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Trump Govt Threatens Foreign Students With Expulsion

International students who are pursuing degrees in the United States will have to leave the country or risk deportation if their universities switch to online-only courses, Immigration and Customs Enforcement… Read Full Story

PHOTOS: After Four Months, Oyo Schools Reopen Monday

After about four months, students in primary six, JSS3 and SSS3 in Oyo State resume at their various schools on Monday. As a way to curtail the spread of COVID-19 Governor Seyi Makinde had on March 21, ordered the closure of all schools in the state… Read Full Story

Military Air Strikes Destroy Dwelling Place Of Boko Haram Leaders In Borno ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Monday, said that in renewed efforts to end insurgents activities in the country, the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed the dwellings of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) leaders and neutralised some of their fighters in separate airstrikes conducted at Parisu and Bula Bello in… Read Full Story

Regional Banks To Operate From Additional Geo-Political Zone

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) with regional authorization shall henceforth be required to operate from one additional geo-political zone in the… Read Full Story

CBN’s Adjustment Of Naira Rate’ll Cause Inflation — NECA

THE Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has said the Central Bank of Nigeria’s adjustment of naira exchange rate from N360/dollar to N380/dollar at the Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) will result in inflation… Read Full Story

FG To Close Third Mainland Bridge On July 24

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, on Monday said consultations were on for another phase of repairs to begin on the Third Mainland Bridge… Read Full Story

Youths Need Digital Skills For 21st Century Economy —Minister

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has said that African youths need digital skills development for the 21st-century economy… Read Full Story

Wadume: Produce Indicted Soldiers For Trial, Falana Tells AGF

MILITARY’S special court, court-martial, is not constitutionally-empowered to try offences of terrorism with which indicted soldiers in the trial of kidnap kingpin, Bala Hamisu (alias Wadume) were charged, leading lawyer, Femi Falana, said on Sunday… Read Full Story

Reps Committee Approves N6.06trn Revenue Target For FIRS In 2020

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Finance on Monday approved the 2020 budget proposal for Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) with the projected revenue accruing to the Federation… Read Full Story

‘Industrialisation Of Lekki Free Trade Zone Costing Us Our Livelihoods’

When Mrs Helen Folarin was posted to Itamarun (a fishing community in Lagos) to head the only public health centre there as a consultant, little did anyone envisage that the journey to getting the plight of residents of this beachside community known, had begun… Read Full Story

In Defence Of Senior Advocates

On July 4, 2019, the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee, LPPC, rolled out the names of thirty-eight legal practitioners deserving to be conferred with the prestigious Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN. How some despise the Rank! Some don’t want it ever mentioned near them at al… Read Full Story