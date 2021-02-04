FG to raise freight rate of petrol to N9.11 per litre

Federal Government says it will soon implement a decision to increase freight rate of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) petrol from N7.51 per litre to N9.11 per litre.

At the 21st annual general meeting of National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) in Abuja in Suleja on Thursday, Executive Secretary of Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF), Alhaji Ahmed Bobboi also said the government was waiting for labour’s feedback on the agreement reached on the planned increase in prices of PMS and electricity to commence the plan.

He announced that payment of equalisation charges will continue to be paid to transporters despite deregulation.

In a virtual goodwill message, Bobboi said the agency was waiting for the government’s approval before it would begin the implementation of the new freight rate of N9.11 per litre.

Also in an address to NARTO members, Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Kyari Kyari commended the association for its operations despite the daunting challenges in the country.

“We are not unaware of the conditions of our roads, the insecurity, the highways, and also a number extortions do take place along these highways.”

He urged the association to ensure that its trucks and drivers comply with safety standards at all time which has been put in place by the regulator towards ensuring hitch-free operation at the depot and on the highway.

He promised the NNPC will continue to cooperate with the association to resolve all the challenges impacting in the distribution of products in the country.

Kyari noted that “We will continue to make payment to PEF for deductions of dues due to you so that PEF will continue to pay your members as at when due.

The GMD urged the transport owners to ensure that their tankers and drivers meet the safety standards set by government regulators for the industry to curb accidents involving petrol tankers.

Speaking, NARTO National President, Alhaji Yusuf Lawal Othman urged the government to implement the new N9.11 freight rate to enable the transport owners to improve their services and increase the wages of their staff including the truck drivers.

Othman assured that NARTO would continue to work to improve the safety of their truck and drivers.

He told reporters that “With the promise of the increase in freight rate there will be more income that will allow more investments in the facilities and at the same time, our drivers will be happy because there is a clamour from them to increase their package and allowances from now to next month.

“I believe if that freight cost is reviewed, we are going to assent to their clamour and things will be fine by the grace of God.”

Earlier in his welcome address, he said the association has made significant contributions to the national economy.

He noted that apart from accounting for a large percentage of revenue to government through taxes, rate and levies of all kinds, NARTO is the biggest employer of labour next to the federal government.

The National President said for every truck loaded, about 20 people derive their livelihood in clouding their defendants from origin-destination.

He described the association as the mouthpiece for the projection and articulation of transporters’ problems to the extent that it was able to set up machinery for periodic review of freight rate with the Federal Government for the interest of all transport in Nigeria.

According to him, NARTO provides statistics for the Federal Government, its agencies and parastatals on vehicle costs, operation and data numbers of vehicles in circulation in the country from time to time.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it has revealed its plans for the association be the sole transporter of the outputs of all its programmes, including the petroleum products from the Dangote Refineries.

The representative Development Finance Department of the bank, Babatunde Zaccheus, said the NARTO members will transiting the dry season farming outputs and products from the Dangote Refinery that is coming on stream very soon.

He commended the association for coming to the apex bank’s rescue when it needed to transport the fertilizers for dry season farming during the COVID-19 lockdown.

His words: “NARTO came in at a time when we were having difficulty during the COVID lockdown. We wanted to have vehicles to move a lot of fertilizer and NARTO came on across the country.

“And NARTO came in and delivered. We look forward to a working relationship with a more harmonious one. Dangote Refinery is coming on stream. We are going to be using NARTO for all the programme that we run.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…FG to raise freight FG to raise freight

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..FG to raise freight FG to raise freight

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE