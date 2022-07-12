FG to prosecute criminals of relief materials for vulnerable people

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Tuesday said it would prosecute criminals of relief materials meant for distribution to vulnerable Nigerians if found wanting.

Minister of agriculture and Ruler development Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, stated this in Jalingo while flagging off the distribution of relief materials to vulnerable people in Taraba

Represented by the minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, the minister expressed that it would be a criminal offence if anyone were found selling the items as the commodities were approved for distribution free of charge.

According to the minister, the program was part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s priority to uplifting the lives of the common man and that, the initiative is going to impact Nigerians across the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT.

The minister disclosed that the Federal government’s decision to reach out to the vulnerable Nigerians was due to the recent rise in prices of food commodities which according to him, was a global phenomenon that also affected Nigeria.

“The World Bank’s food commodity price index shows that between March and April 2022, the prices of food commodities globally went up by 15% over the previous two months and more than 80% higher than two years ago.

“The factors responsible for this increase include climate change, the effect of the covid:19 pandemic, civil unrest, recurrent farmer-herders crises, mass rural-urban migration, declining food production, and strain on the demand-supply chain.

“In the light of the foregoing and in tandem with one of the Nine-point agendas of this administration which is social inclusion, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the emergency release of assorted food commodities from the National Strategic Reserve Stock to the displaced and the vulnerable in our society, poultry associations of Nigeria and feed millers.

“This programme is part of the Federal Government’s efforts at ensuring food security and poverty alleviation as well as cushioning the effects of rising prices of food items.

“The well-being of Nigerians has always been and will continue to be President Buhari’s priority. These commodities are being approved for distribution free of charge and therefore, it is a criminal offence to sell them, bearing in mind that it’s Mr President’s goal of uplifting the life of the common man.

“I have constituted a committee made up of eminently trustworthy and reliable men and women to ensure that this goal is achieved to the satisfaction of all so that it will result in an exercise the President will be proud of” The minister expressed.

Governor Darius Ishaku was represented by the state SSG. Anthony Jellason, commended President Buhari and the federal government for the initiative as it will improve the living conditions of the vulnerable Nigerians.

Correspondent reports that the 6 men’s committee which is mandated to ensure the implementation of the exercise within one week from today with a report has, Alhaji. Muhammad Adamu Jalingo -Waziri Bakundi as Chairman, Mr Apolos Jediel, State Organizing Secretary, APC, Taraba State, Deborah Sentima, Zonal Woman Leader, South, APC Taraba State, Alhaji Mohammed Inuwa Audu, Hon. Amila Apollos and Nafiu Muhammed -State Disable Leader, APC Taraba.





