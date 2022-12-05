FG to promote safe blood use in hospital ― Ehanire

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire says the government will continue to ensure appropriate use of blood in hospitals, thereby reducing complications that may occur due to inefficient blood services across the country.

Ehanire stated this in Ibadan on Monday at the inauguration of Centrifuge Component Blood Separation Machines and establishment of Tertiary Education Blood Safety Club organised by National Blood Service Commission, (NBSC) South West Zonal Centre, Ibadan.

The minister who was represented by Dr Omale Amedu, NBSC Acting Director General said attaining a National Blood Service that is more effective and efficient requires proper coordination and regulation to ensure the safety, quality, equitable distribution, and accessibility of blood and blood products across the country when needed.

According to him, the inauguration of the Tertiary Education Blood Safety Club heralds a new era of youth engagement for improved voluntary blood donation, blood safety and health improvement in Nigeria.

Ehanire noted that the provision of blood components in addition to whole blood by NBSC through the Cold Centrifuge system will ensure appropriate clinical use of blood in our nation’s hospitals.

He stated that this would minimise transfusion-transmissible infections such as HIV, hepatitis B and C, and syphilis, and adverse transfusion reactions and events, thus changing the face of blood services in Nigeria.

"The impact of this for the country's health indices will be a testament to the contributions of NBSC to the health of Nigeria's populace.





“The Commission requires and solicits the cooperation and collaboration of all stakeholders to achieve its mandates.

“Blood is life. Safe blood saves lives. Safe blood and blood products save more lives,” Ehanire said.

Speaking in his capacity, Amedu stated that NBSC in collaboration with other government agencies and the media would form a committee to clamp down on quacks engaging in blood services throughout the state of the federation.

Amedu said the commissioning of the Cold Centrifuge System for Blood Component Separation will enhance efficiencies within the National Blood System, plug existing gaps in blood and blood product demand and supply.

He declared further that it would minimise wastages by ensuring that the needs for specific blood products such as fresh frozen plasma, platelets, and red blood cells can be met.

“This will substantially address the need for safely screened blood and blood products in the management of conditions such as sickle cell disease, severe malaria, sickle cell disease and other blood disorders, cancers, severe kidney disease, road traffic accidents, and bleeding in pregnancy and childbirth to mention a few,” Amedu said.

Earlier, NBSC Acting Zonal Director, South West, Dr Oladapo Aworanti said to increase the output of the commission, the WHO reported that if one per cent of the total population of any country can be regular, voluntary donor, that will conveniently meet the transfusion needs of her citizens.

He said numerous studies in Nigeria have also revealed that most of the non-remunerated voluntary blood donors were in the age group of students in the tertiary institutions.

According to him, harnessing this potential by having blood safety clubs inaugurated shows we are moving towards sufficiency in blood supply in our country.

Others in their goodwill messages including the Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Bode Ladipo; Prof. Abiodun Otegbayo, Chief Medical Director, University College Hospital; national president, medical and dental consultants of Nigeria, Dr Victor Makanjuola among other dignitaries pledged their support in helping to ensure the commission realise its mandate.