The federal government is working on an agreement to secure technology for monitoring and securing the nation’s Inland waterways from South Africa.

The managing director of the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr. George Moghalu, disclosed this at the ministerial media briefing organised by the presidential communications team at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Thursday, saying that with the technology, the authority can monitor the movement of vessels anywhere in the waterways.

He said the South African firm whose name he did not reveal, exchanged visits with NIWA and the authority informed them of the challenges faced in their effort to provide security in Nigeria’s waterways.

According to him, the company affirmed that they could help because of the type of technology available, which is currently being deployed in South Africa.

Moghalu said: “We visited them and they visited us and we now presented our challenge because we want to be in a position to monitor all our waterways and they have the technology.

“There is a technology they are going to deploy so that I will be in the control room in Lokoja and be able to monitor all the vessels that operate in our waterways,” he said.

He revealed that despite talks of insecurity, survey has commenced on Lake Chad to open it up as an inland water transportation hub to access other African countries.

According to him, the fact that the survey is ongoing is an indication that insecurity prevailing in the region has been sufficiently addressed.

He said NIWA is working in collaboration with the Nigeria Navy for the project.

More details to come later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Independence: FG Declares Oct. 3 Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Monday, October 3, as a public holiday to mark the nation’s 62nd Independence anniversary.….

FG to procure South African technology for waterways security





Police Confirm Death Of Bukka Hut Co-Founder, Laolu Martin

Investment and banking expert and the Co-founder of Bukka Hut, Laolu Martins has died in his Lekki home in Lagos. There have been controversies surrounding the death of the former Stanbic IIBTC Pension Fund worker, who died on Tuesday night….…

FG to procure South African technology for waterways security

Committee Of VCs Misinformed FG About Our Salaries —Polytechnic Lecturers

Polytechnic lecturers in the country have taken a swipe at the committee of vice-chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNU) over a report credited to it that chief lecturers in Nigeria polytechnics’..…

FG to procure South African technology for waterways security

Musa reveals successful surgery

Super Eagles of Nigeria captain, Ahmed Musa has confirmed he has undergone successful surgery to repair his left arm and will return to action with Sivasspor soon.….