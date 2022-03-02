FG to open bid on national carrier on March 8

The Federal Government has revealed plans to begin issuing the request for proposal to intending investors on National Carrier on March 8, 2022.

Speaking in Abuja, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, stated that “the Transitional Adviser is going to request for proposal next week Monday.

He explained that the way the Airline is structured, “government will own 5 per cent, Nigerians will own 46 per cent and the international partners’ airlines will take 49 per cent shares.

“We will give them some weeks to respond to the request, then we will announce the winning bidder. However, in the interim, because the government intends to own only 5 per cent of the airline shares, we are going to go ahead with the AOC which has commenced since.”

The Minister further noted that; “I believe by April, we should be able to have our AOC ready, which means, we are ready to start.

“And once the AOC is in our hands, the offices are secured, the Interim Board is being constituted, and they finish signing the contract, we will announce who they are.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Currently, they are called Interim because they will hold the Airline in interim bases up to the time the investors will come and take over.”

Sirika said the Interim Board members “are noble people, some are Nigerians, some are not. I think they are about nine of them to run the airline and they will begin operations between now and July,” he stated.

He said that within the period, Nigeria Air will run Lagos and Abuja, “and as the situation demand, they may extend to Port Harcourt and other parts of the country.

“I am very glad it is happening, we took our time to do due diligence in order to get value for our money” adding that government has no stake in the national carrier venture.

The Minister also said the airline will bring competition into the aviation sector and force prices of airfare to go down.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

FG to open bid on national carrier on March 8

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

FG to open bid on national carrier on March 8