FG to launch national intellectual property policy in July

The Federal Government has announced that it will officially launch Nigeria’s long-awaited National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy in July 2025—a landmark initiative aimed at safeguarding the rights of innovators, creatives, and entrepreneurs across the country.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, during the Afreximbank Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2025 business roadshow held in Lagos on Monday.

“We are working to launch Nigeria’s National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy in July, which will be a game changer for creators and innovators,” Oduwole said.

“IP is a strategic enabler for trade, and as we mobilise our IP ecosystem, we are strengthening the backbone of licensing, royalties, franchising, and digital content export.”

The comprehensive policy is designed to curb rampant piracy and intellectual property theft, which have long hindered growth in Nigeria’s creative, tech, and innovation sectors.

It will provide robust legal protection for original works and inventions, encouraging innovation and unlocking new revenue streams while reducing financial risks for creators.

The initiative is being developed through a multi-ministerial collaboration involving the Ministries of Industry, Trade and Investment; Culture and Creative Economy; Justice; and Health and Social Welfare—reflecting a whole-of-government approach to protecting intellectual capital.

The policy’s framework was reaffirmed in October 2024, when the government revalidated the National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy Paper, underscoring its commitment to strengthening IP protection across sectors.

Oduwole also highlighted Nigeria’s growing role in intra-African trade, supported by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and expanding trade corridors.

“Intra-African trade export grew by over 13% last year, supported by new trade corridors and the initial success of the AfCFTA trade initiative,” she said.

She pointed out that Nigerian companies are already exporting products such as ceramics, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural goods, while the country’s creative industries—spanning fashion, film, publishing, and food—are increasingly influencing markets across the continent.

“In 2024 alone, intra-African trade between ECOWAS and other African nations surged to $18 billion, from $8.1 billion in 2023—a 122% increase—with Nigeria driving much of this growth,” Oduwole added.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE