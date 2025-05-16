FG to launch national flood insurance scheme for victims in 2025

Flood victims across Nigeria, particularly those in flood-prone areas, will soon benefit from flood insurance, as the federal government, under the Renewed Hope Agenda, aims to introduce an insurance policy for these victims by 2025.

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Ustev, stated that the federal government is committed to helping flood victims recover their losses through this insurance policy, which will offer them protection.

In addition to this initiative, the government plans to complete and commission 11 projects designed to enhance the lives of Nigerians in areas such as education, health, and other public services, promoting overall well-being.

Prof. Ustev shared this information in Abuja while presenting the ministry’s scorecard and emphasised that, looking ahead under the Renewed Hope Agenda, the President intends to put an end to the ongoing struggles of flood victims.

He said while the federal government was working to reduce the exposure of the people by the river Benue and Nigeria bank to flooding, it is also planning a more assured way to secure the people from permanent losses, as they would have an insurance programme to hold on to.

According to the Minister: the ministry planned to ensure it “construct hydraulic structures for floodwater harvesting and for food production as well as ensure that there is the “construct of flood walls, dykes, levees and River bank stabilization in flood prone areas to protect farmlands and properties.”

Professor Ustev said under the Renewed Hope Agenda the ministry planned to “visit communities in area prone to flooding along Rivers Niger and Benue to carry out flood risks assessment; and commence action on the development of a National Framework for Flood Insurance in Nigeria.”

The Minister said, “The Framework, when developed, will ensure financial protection and support for flood victims and reduce the burden on public finance, amongst others.”

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE