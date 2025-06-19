FG to launch comprehensive agenda on skills devt, food sovereignty

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that the federal government will soon launch a comprehensive agenda on skills development and food sovereignty to tackle joblessness in the country.

The president made the declaration during his official visit to Kaduna, where he commissioned some legacy projects executed by the state’s Governor, Uba Sani.

Tinubu praised the governor’s efforts, saying, “Whatever we need to do together, we will do it. We will soon launch a comprehensive agenda on skills development as well as raise hope for our food sovereignty.”

The president emphasised the importance of collaboration between the federal and state governments in driving development.

The president also honored Colonel Dangiwa Umar (rtd) with the national recognition of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR), correcting an omission in his June 12 broadcast at the National Assembly.

Tinubu commended Governor Sani’s people-oriented commitment to development, saying, “You are a good leader, and I am very happy to work with you.”

The president was impressed by the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in Kaduna State, attributing it to the governor’s efforts.

Governor Sani highlighted the state’s achievements, including the establishment of peace councils in each senatorial zone, which have become vital instruments for mediation, conflict prevention, and reconciliation.

He also reported that about 535 schools across eight impacted local government areas have reopened, reducing the number of out-of-school children.

The occasion was attended by several governors, ministers, and top government officials, who witnessed the commissioning of the skills development center and other projects.