FG to increase workers’ salary to tame tide of hardship ― Ngige

The minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, said that a total upward review of government workers is being considered by the federal government as part of its efforts to cushion the effect of hardship faced in the country.

Ngige hinted at this when he delivered a speech at the public presentation of a compendium of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) at 40 publication titled, “Contemporary History of Working Class Struggles,” in Abuja, on Monday.

The labour minister said the adjustment is imperative following the current economic hardship experienced in the world and in Nigeria particularly.

Ngige said: “The inflation is worldwide, we shall adjust the minimum wage in conformity with what is happening and much more important, the 2019 Minimum Wage Act has a new clause for a review.

“That adjustment has started with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) because the stage they are at with their primary employers, the ministry of education, is a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations.”

The minister added: “Under the principles of offer and acceptance, which is that of collective bargaining, ASUU can say let’s look at the offer they gave us and make a counter offer, but they have not done that, if they do that, we are bound to look at their offer, these are the ingredients of collective negotiations.”

Ngige further noted that labour created the wealth of any nation as well as the wealth of any family, adding that “if you don’t work, you won’t eat.”





Earlier in his address, the president of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo noted that Nigerian workers have been subjugated and oppressed by the ruling class.

He lamented that the current minimum wage of N30,000 couldn’t in the present economic reality pay workers transportation fare to work for a month.

“The value of the N30, 000 minimum wage has been eroded. It cannot take workers to work again,” he said.

Osifo, who noted that the labour movement in the country was one with the sole aim to protect the interest of workers, stressed that if not for the struggle of the founding fathers of the movement in the country, the story would have been different today. He also urged the government to recognise the power of agreement.

Former national president of NLC, Adams Oshiomhole advised labour to interrogate those jostling to be president in the 2023 elections on their policies and manifesto as it concerns the economy.

He carpeted state governors who have failed to pay the N30, 000 minimum because of a lack of funds.

“The other day I saw some state council chairmen in a state where the minimum wage is not being paid, the NLC president identified those states that have not paid the minimum wage and I saw NLC chairmen in those states praising these governors, even giving them awards. Where is their consciousness?

“At the governors’ forum when we were debating the whole idea of whether N18, 000 was reasonable or we should deregulate minimum wage and let every state pay according to its ability, we had a Labour Party governor in the person of Olusegun Mimiko who supported those who said the minimum wage should be abolished, and deregulated according to the ability to pay.

“And I said to him: ‘when you are buying your Toyota bulletproof car you pay the same price as Lagos. You probably will pay more depending on how much you match it up.’

Oshiomhole added: “Nothing can be more humiliating for you as workers than someone who is elected on your platform is the one taking a position that is completely in conflict with what you stand for.

The former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said even as a stalwart of a political party and knowing his background that he was made by labour, he couldn’t condemn the labour movement if it had decided to protest against the high price of diesel in the country.

“We should have well-paid people and more prosperous people. We don’t just want to say that we have the largest GDP in Africa, we want to be able to say that our people are better off than people in any other African country. If not then there is a crisis of description and we cannot be progressive.

“I want you to know that what makes us different as labour leaders is that if you are grounded on those core values of labour, nothing in life will make you change.

“I said this before even on national television that the fact that the children of the poor are at home, is not featured in conversations on television. It’s all about politics, this is wrong. It is not an act of God. We have to fix it.”

The pioneer chairman of NLC, Hassan Sunmonu lamented the poor condition of the university sector.

He queried: “Why is it different in this particular country? Name one university anywhere in the world, where vice-chancellors have to ask for the permission of the head of service before they recruit a professor.

“I would like to congratulate the leadership of the NLC for this feat. I am very proud of you people.”