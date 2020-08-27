FG to increase PHC providing family planning to 20,000

The Federal government, leveraging on the existing functional primary health facilities in the country, has said it is increasing health facilities providing family planning services to 20,000 in recognition of its implications for people’s wellbeing.

Director, Family Health Department, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Salma Anas-Kolo, who made the disclosure at a virtual meeting marking Nigerian Urban Reproductive Health Initiative (NURHI) National Close-out and end of project dissemination, said the plan to increase the number of health facilities providing family planning services in the country is to foster a positive attitude about planning families.

Dr Anas-Kolo stated that the Federal Government is working hard to ensure that family planning commodities continue to reach communities to the last mile even as it resolves to ensure that family planning is institutionalised as a measure for birth spacing and population control.

Dr Anas-Kolo said that Nigeria’s goal of achieving modern contraceptive prevalence of 27 per cent by the end of this year by 2020 had been slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She added, “We will continue to implement minimal package for sexual and reproductive health, especially where humanitarian crisis has occurred, remove regulatory barriers and ensure access to new contraceptive methods.

“We will also continue investing in a robust accountability system that tracks and reports annually real-time domestic resource on FP expenditures both at the national and state levels.”

Dr Anas-Kolo also assured that the Federal Government will sustain all the legacy products and lessons learnt from the NURHI project as well as continue to scale up family planning services in the community.

Rodio Diallo, representative of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, said the family planning is a smart, sensible and vital component of global health and development.

Diallo declared that the NURHI project was proof that a demand-led theory and data driven mixture of advocacy, service delivery and demand generation approaches could lead to family planning use in Nigeria.

Through the project, she said family planning message and services got to over three million women in reproductive age groups in primary health care facilities in six states, including Oyo, Lagos, Kwara, Kaduna, Edo and the federal Capital territory.

NURHI’s portfolio director, Dr Moji Odeku, stated that through the 10-year-long NURHI project, N280 million had been devoted to family planning interventions, over 4.5 million women and men received family planning information through social mobilisers to ensure a significant decrease in provider’s biases in all the health facilities involved in the project.

She said that aside from the improved quality of care and client satisfaction that was ensured over a five year period, more than 1.3 million women were reached with contraceptive methods during routine services and outreaches.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I Hereby Express Regret, Withdraw My Statement: Fani-Kayode Apologises For Calling Journalist ‘Stupid’

Former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, has apologised to the Daily Trust journalist for using derogatory words on him during an interview session. A video went viral on Tuesday where Fani-Kayode poured vituperation on the journalist for asking him a question over his various tours of the South-South region…

Fani-Kayode’s Attack On Daily Trust Reporter: Our Stand

The management of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust and other titles, condemn the reprehensible actions of Femi Fani-Kayode, who in a video clip now gone viral, verbally assaulted – repeatedly – our reporter, Eyo Charles in the course of doing his job. The encounter occurred in Calabar, Cross River State, in the morning of Thursday 20, August 2020 at a hotel, during a roundtable with invited journalists…

Insecurity: Foreigners Paying For Illegal Gold With Arms In Zamfara ― Matawalle

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has revealed that some foreigners come into the state to obtain illegally mined gold by paying for it with arms. According to him, this development is fueling insecurity in the state.

The governor, who met with President Muhammadu Buhari in his official…

POWER PROJECT: FG To Deliver 300MW To Every State, Secures $6.1bn Funding

THE Federal Government (FG), on Tuesday, said it planned to deliver a minimum of 300MW to every state in Nigeria through a partnership with Data Analytics and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman while highlighting his achievements in the last one year.

He said, “We have averaged high energy generation and transmission peaks…

Why I Resigned From NIPSS — Mailafia

The FORMER deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr Obadiah Mailafia, has stated that he tendered his resignation as the Chief Operating Officer of the newly-established Centre for Financial Economics at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, in Plateau State out of moral conscience over the killings in Southern Kaduna and other parts of the North…