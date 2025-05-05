FG to establish mobile Police unit, build barracks in Jigawa

The federal government is set to establish an anti-riot (mobile police) unit and construct 20 blocks of police barracks in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

This was disclosed by the senator representing Jigawa Northeast Senatorial District, Senator Abdulhamid Ahmed, while addressing the people of Guri Local Government Area during the Jigawa State Government Citizen Engagement Programme (JSGCEP), tagged Gwamnati da Jama’a, at Guri town, the headquarters of the local government area.

Senator Abdulhamid Ahmed also stated that the federal government, in collaboration with Jigawa State, would construct a befitting one-storey police station, fully equipped with modern security facilities, at the local government headquarters.

According to the senator, “This is part of the federal and state governments’ collaborative efforts to ensure adequate and lasting security, particularly between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in the area and beyond.”

He explained, “Being one of the most fertile areas with vast arable land, Guri boasts three year-round farming seasons—two irrigation seasons and one rainy season annually.”

“The area is also blessed with surrounding bushes and forests that accommodate indigenous Fulani herdsmen, while simultaneously attracting foreign herders with large numbers of livestock, a situation that has led to crises and conflicts between farmers and Fulani herders.”

Senator Ahmed maintained, “In the past, this area suffered greatly due to conflicts between farmers and Fulani herders, but since the present administration of Governor Malam Umar Namadi, numerous plans, policies, and strategies have been introduced to ensure that all parties receive their rights and privileges in full, thereby fostering peace and unity in the area.”

“Regarding the federal government, it will also fulfil its constitutional responsibilities through my efforts. Some projects fall under my constituency projects, while others are special projects that I have been advocating for alongside Governor Malam Umar Namadi.”

The senator further stated, “I am happy to inform you that on the 9th of this month, that is Friday, work will commence under one of my constituency projects on the construction of a modern stadium here in Guri town.”

“A large visual screen will be installed in the stadium, similar to those in major cities, allowing spectators to watch football matches live in the stadium. The stadium will also feature advanced technology enabling people to view national and international football matches, such as European and other leagues, via cable satellite broadcasts, offering young people and interested elderly individuals an opportunity to relax and enjoy the experience.”

He emphasised that this project aims to create recreational and pleasurable activities for social entertainment gatherings and enjoyment.

The senator noted that in less than two years of his tenure, he has secured white-collar jobs for over 40 youths from Guri Local Government Area in the police force, military, immigration, and customs services. “Among them is a law graduate who is now performing exceptionally well at the Police Service Commission,” he added.

“I urge you all to maintain peace and abide by the law. Also, double your support for the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Malam Umar Namadi, and myself in 2027 to ensure further human and infrastructural projects and programmes.”

