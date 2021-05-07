FG to establish Maritime Resource Centre in Plateau

Plans are underway by the Federal Government to establish Maritime Resource Centre in Plateau State to boost socio-economic activities and to put Nigeria on the world map of tourism.

The Minister of Transportation Hon Rotimi Amechi who disclosed this at the Commissioning of the Nigerian Shippers Council Central Coordinating office in Jos Plateau State said the Maritime Resource Centre that the Council is promoting is a project with tremendous economic potentials for the state in terms of employment, tourism, intellectual development, etc.

According to him, the Resource Centre will have a huge socio-economic impact on the state and urged the Plateau State government to partner with the Council in actualizing the project.

“You have my assurance that the Federal Ministry of Transportation and its agencies are here to partner with the great people of Plateau State to achieve its potentials,” he said.

In her address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation Dr Magdalene Ajani said the proposed Maritime Resource Centre was a laudable project that will not only impact the socio-political economy of the State but will also put Nigeria on the World Tourism Map.

The Governor of Plateau State Mr Simon Bako Lalong said when established the proposed Maritime Resources Centre

will have many facilities including Research and Administrative Building, Library, Conference Centre and Multi-purpose Hall with sitting capacity of over two thousand five hundred people and other meeting rooms.

According to him, it is an investment that will not only boost the economic fortunes of the State but also create job opportunities for many of teeming youths adding that the project is coming at a time when there is greater demand for hotel accommodation, entertainment centres and tourist attractions to cope with the demand of the local population and the high number of visitors to the State.

“Our administration is happy that its efforts and sacrifices in the past six years towards investing in peace and security are now yielding positive results such as the one we are witnessing today. We shall continue to do more to consolidate on the substantial peace so as to attract more of this kind of investment for the betterment of our State.

“To make investing in the State easier, our Administration has established a One-Stop-Investment Centre to give investors access to all services under one roof. This is in addition to continuous development and upgrade of our infrastructure and other services to support the growing economy,” he said.

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.