As part of efforts to promote sustainable housing, the Federal Government has finalized plans to establish building materials manufacturing hubs across the country’s six geopolitical zones.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Architect Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, in his keynote address at the South-West Housing and Construction Exhibition and Trade Fair 2025, held in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

Dangiwa said each of the hubs would help localise production, reduce import dependence, lower costs, and create jobs.

“The hub will host factories producing cement, steel, tiles, sanitary ware, paints, and doors, all within one industrial ecosystem. When operational, it will create over 50,000 jobs, strengthen the Naira by reducing imports, and position Lagos as a regional export centre for building materials. This is housing as industrialisation turning construction into a complete economic ecosystem,” the Minister said.

He explained that his ministry is ready to work hand in hand with state governments, investors, and professionals to unlock the potential of housing as a driver of jobs, industry, and prosperity—touching lives and transforming communities across the nation.

Speaking on the theme of the exhibition, “Renewed Hope Housing: Driving Regional Growth,” the Minister said that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not see housing merely as a social service, but as a powerful engine of economic transformation and inclusive growth.

He described the South-West zone as a trailblazer in translating the Renewed Hope vision into tangible results, revealing that the Federal Government is set to develop 2,000 units of the Renewed Hope City at Ibeju-Lekki.

“This is a landmark project expanding affordable housing along the Lekki industrial corridor near the Free Trade Zone and the Dangote Refinery. It will ease pressure on the mainland, create thousands of jobs, and open new frontiers for urban and industrial growth.

“In Osun, construction has commenced on the 250-unit Renewed Hope Estate in Osogbo, providing modern homes for workers, artisans, and business people while stimulating the local construction economy.

“In Oyo, work is ongoing on the Renewed Hope Estate at Ajoda, Ibadan, featuring modern bungalows complete with roads, water, power, and drainage. These are not promises; they are projects that can be visited, seen, and touched — clear evidence that the Renewed Hope Agenda is working.”

In his remarks, the convener of the exhibition and trade fair, Dr Olayemi Rotimi-Shodimu, spoke on the Construction Artisan Training School and Construction Artisans Market, initiatives aimed at revolutionising the construction industry and empowering young people.

Shodimu stated, “The training school will provide comprehensive training programs, mentorship, and certification in various construction trades. Our curriculum will be industry-driven, ensuring that our graduates meet the needs of the construction sector.

“The marketplace will serve as a platform to onboard trained artisans, connecting them with industry players, contractors, and clients. This will enable artisans to access job opportunities, gain experience, and build their professional networks.”

He explained that the project is aimed at equipping one million artisans with industry-relevant skills by 2035, aligning with the nation’s economic development goals. “We will utilise this project as a vehicle to achieve our vision of creating a thriving construction industry driven by skilled and empowered artisans,” he added.

The President of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Builder Daniel Kolade, charged the South-West to be a model of housing-led development.

He said the Institute is ready to work with the Ogun State Government, other state governments in the region, and the private sector to ensure that Renewed Hope Housing translates into real homes, real jobs, and real development.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE