The Federal Government, through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), is to establish over twenty-four skills and innovation centres across the country to assist Nigerians gain their potential and boosting productivity.

Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, made this known in Abuja, when he paid a visit to Innov8 Hub, along with critical stakeholders including the executive secretary of TETfund, Arch. Sonny Echono.

Innov8 is a focal point for Innovation Start-up Incubation, Technology Transfer, Knowledge & Skill Impartation, Prototype Development and Fabrication.

Recall that TETFund is currently partnering with Innov8 Hub for practical training and mentorship for Nigerian youths and academics to produce employable graduates and boost research.

Mammam said the plan to provide 24 skills centres across the country was to give equal opportunities to all Nigerian children wherever they are.

He also commended TETfund and the Innov 8 hub for supplying the learners and the researchers from Colleges of Education, Polytechnics and Universities with the platform to undertake very practical impactful research.

“Now, what I see here is enough to provide the knowledge incubation to take Nigeria to the highest level.

“What I have seeing here is a place that gives hope to the young ones who have the ideas, who have a disposition to acquire basic skills that they need to move on and have a decent livelihood.

“What I have seen here is a major source of inspiration and we are going to work with the sector as they are already doing with TETFund.

“We want to be grateful to TETfund for this relationship. This place is owned by a private person but working closely with one of the government agencies in the education sector that is supplying the learners and the researchers from Colleges of Education, Polytechnics and universities to come here and undertake very practical impactful research,” the Minister said.

He, however, lamented that what was missing is the off-takers, saying that the off-takers are not doing their part.

Mammam therefore, promised that this time around the government will ensure to bridge the gap between researchers and the industries.

“I’m going to be the chief advocate in this regard. I’m going to bring in some of the big entrepreneurs to come and see this place and also ensure that some of our people in relevant ministry positions come here and see what this place is doing and the potential it provides to this country.

“We will also train our students and give them skills. We are going to work together to generate a lot of young Nigerians who are out there from IDPs and everywhere to give them the necessary training.“