The federal government has said it is committed to establishing 24 skills and innovation hubs and entrepreneurship centres across the country.

President Bola Tinubu disclosed this on Monday in Abuja, during the commemoration of this year’s Children’s Day celebration, with the theme “Enhancing the Total Wellbeing of the Nigerian Child through Quality Education and Skills Development.”

He said the administration under his watch has embarked on key transformative policies to create a conducive learning environment across the country.

Tinubu, who was represented by the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, re-affirmed his administration’s commitment to all matters relating to the total well-being and development of the Nigerian child.

He said that the federal government had established the National Education Data System, approved skill development for all levels of education, and trained teachers in digital skills.

He said, “The government is committed to establishing 24 skills and innovation hubs and entrepreneurship centres across the country.

“Also, the FG is set to inaugurate private sector Innovation Enterprise Centres across the country to deliver on the skills acquisition programme of the government.

“The government is also building 91 vocational centres in secondary schools across the country to ensure that all levels of education enjoy the impact of our policy.

“We are also working with the State Commissioners of Women Affairs and the State Ministries of Education, the State Universal Basic Education Board, and civil society organisations to ensure quality education and skills development for Nigerian children,” Tinubu said.

Similarly, the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, assured the children that their rights would be protected.

Kennedy-Ohanenye said, “When it comes to fighting for your rights, I shall always be there for you because, as Mr. President said, the poor shall breathe and the children are one of the vulnerable.”

Mrs Adedayo Benjamin-Laniyi, Mandate Secretary, Women Affairs Secretariat, FCT Administration, explained that the FCT, under Nyesom Wike, was working to ensure that every child in the FCT has access to quality education and skills development for them to excel in life.

Earlier, the Children’s Parliament, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), via its Speaker, Rahama Waziri, demanded the empowerment of children with education and skills for sustainable growth and development of the country.

She said, “Education is the bedrock of any progressive society. It is the tool that empowers individuals to transcend the limitations of their circumstances and achieve their full potential.

“For the Nigerian child, quality education is not just a right but a necessity. It is the gateway to opportunities, the key to breaking the cycle of poverty, and the foundation for a prosperous and equitable society.”

