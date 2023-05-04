The National Commission for Refugees, migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has announced that 4000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) would be enrolled in the just launched Transitional Learning Center.

The Federal Commissioner of NCFRMI, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who said this while launching the Transitional Learning Center at Kuchingoro IDP Camp in Abuja, said the initiative is part of an ongoing intervention under its Project Educate All.

She said the Commission has engaged 54 instructors from the IDP hosting communities to serve as facilitators.

“We are pleased to announce that 4,000 learners between the ages of 5 to 18 will benefit from this phase of our program in eight IDP camps located in the FCT and Nassarawa State.

“These camps include New Kuchingoro, Takuchara, Karamajiji, Wassa, Waru, New Karshi, Malaysian Garden, and Yimutu, with 700 pupils already enrolled.

“Furthermore, to ensure the success of this initiative, we have engaged 54 instructors from the IDP hosting communities to serve as facilitators.

“This engagement has not only provided much- needed employment in these communities but also allowed us to prioritize the localization of our interventions and promote the program’s sustainability, ” Ibrahim said.

She acknowledge that education plays a fundamental role in promoting peaceful coexistence, and the lack of education during displacement can have severe social and economic consequences for both displaced and host communities. The Federal Commissioner further stated that with over 52 per cent of the 69 million displaced individuals globally under 18, ensuring access to education during crises is imperative. She added that displacement crises are increasingly protracted and often affect a child’s time to grow, develop, and prepare for adult life. “Despite significant improvements in enrolment access to education over the last ten years, most children living in conflict-affected contexts are often left behind. “We must not forget that education is a fundamental human right, and the right to quality education should not stop because of conflict and displacement. “Children must be able to go to school, learn in a safe environment, and be given a chance to develop their full potential, whether they live in an IDP camp, a makeshift settlement, a town, or are still on the move. “It is important to stress that education is a right enshrined in the Convention on the Rights of Children and a collective responsibility of all stakeholders”, she noted.