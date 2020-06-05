FG to enhance legal framework for Nigeria’s digital identity

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) said the Federal Government is committed to reviewing the legal and regulatory framework to accelerate the implementation of Nigeria’s digital identity for development project.

The Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the AGF, Dr Umar Gwandu, said in a statement that Malami made the remarks on Friday at the inaugural meeting of the Project Ecosystem Steering Committee (PESC) of the Nigeria Digital Identity Development Project System chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Boss Mustapha.

Malami said the Committee is saddled with the responsibilities of reviewing the legal and regulatory framework for digital identity development, implementation of the Strategic Roadmap, utilising foundational identity to access services, determining the location of the Ecosystem Strategic Unit as well as receiving a report on the implementation through the Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission and provide necessary guidance and approval thereof.

Appointed by President Muhamamdu Buhari, members of the Committee included the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha as the chair, Malami, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Hajiya Zainab Ahmed Shamsuna, Minister of Education; Malam Adamu Adamu, Minister of Interior; Ra’uf Aregbesola, Minister of Health Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Communication and Digital Economy; Dr Isah Ali Ibrahim Pantami.

Other Members of the Committee are Director-General, National Orientation Agency, and the Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission; who serves as the Secretary to the Committee.

Malami said the Committee was established for the purpose of providing policy, institutional and operational guide in the process of implementing the Federal Executive Council approved Strategic Roadmap for accelerating digital identity development for Nigeria.

In his address at its inaugural meeting, the Chairman of the Committee and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said the committee is timely in view of the need to considerably reduce the number of challenges faced in identifying and locating poor and vulnerable Nigerian in the distribution of palliatives to cushion the effect of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The task before this Committee is to ensure that Federal Government of Nigeria leverages the existing ecosystem of Government Agencies, States and trusted private sector partners to carry out nationwide enrolment through a viable partnership strategy with an effective public awareness campaign,” he said.

