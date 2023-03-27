Adetola Bademosi – Abuja

The National Population Commission (NPC) said a total 885,000 persons will be engaged for the Population and Housing Census slated for May 2023.

This was even as it was disclosed that the exercise will last for five days after which a mop-up exercise will be held if the need arises.

In a document made available to the Nigerian Tribune, the Commission said a total of N869billion is the total requirement for the Census.

It said N626billion of the sum is required for the Census while N243billion is needed for post-census activities up to 2025.

As part of its critical requirement for the 2023 Census, the Commission earmarked about N77 billion for the training of 885,000 persons on the listing of all buildings and households in the country for seven days.

Also, it earmarked N57.5 billion for the enumeration of all listed persons during the building and numbering and household listing in the country.

However, it said for the main census exercise, enumeration of all persons listed during the building numbering and household listing will gulp N53.2 billion.

Meanwhile, the Director, Public Affairs, Dr Isiaka Yahaya who spoke with the Tribune Online on Monday, stressed that the exercise would last for five days.

However, he noted that where some locations are not covered within the time frame, a mop-up exercise will be conducted.

“If some locations are not covered, we will conduct what is called mop-up. Why they are saying three days because it is going to be Wednesday, Thursday and Friday but Saturday and Sunday there will also be enumeration and if there are areas not covered, there is provision for mop-up,” he said.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE