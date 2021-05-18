FG to El-Rufai: Don’t escalate labour crisis to make it uncontrollable

The Federal Government has called on Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, not to escalate the ongoing labour crisis in the state to make it uncontrollable.

It also appealed to workers, especially those in critical sectors, not to tamper with electrical or water installations so as not to bring more sufferings to the people of the state.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who made the appeal late Tuesday evening, said the Kaduna strike had already snowballed into a national strike and picketing. He therefore appealed to the leaders of the labour centres to step down action to make way for discussion.

“We hope and also pray the Kaduna State governor not to escalate matters to such a level where it becomes uncontrollable,” a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Charles Akpan, said.

The minister said the Federal Government had waded into the national strike and picketing in Kaduna State by the two labour centres, appealing to el-Rufai, President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, as well as President of the Trade Union Congress, Qadiri Olaleye, to immediately cease fire.

Following the disruption of the workers peaceful protest on Tuesday by the thugs alleged to be sent by the state government, labour has threatened to embarked on a nationwide strike and vowed to shut all power installations across the country.

NUPENG has also put its members across the country on red alert over the attacks on peaceful protesters in Kaduna State and threatened to shut down all their services.