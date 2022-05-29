FG to earn over N207bn from proposed NNPC Specialist Hospitals, intravenous plant concession

The proposed establishment of five Specialist Hospitals and one intravenous Fluid Plant across Nigeria by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company’s Limited (NNPC) Medical Service Limited (NMSL) would generate over N207 billion to the Federal Government coffers after concessioning.

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Acting Director-General, Mr Michael Ohiani, who made this known in Abuja, over the weekend when the Financial Advisors to the NMSL on the proposed projects, Sigrun Partners paid a courtesy visit to the Commission noted that the ICRC has advanced in its discussions with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s NNPC Medical Service Limited (NMSL) over the proposed establishment of the five Specialist Hospitals and one intravenous Fluid Plant across Nigeria.

Mr Ohiani explained that the facilities which are to be established under a Design- Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain (DBFOM) Public-Private Partnership model, would be sited across the six geo-political zones.

“While the Abuja project is estimated to accrue a total revenue of N91,784,999,000 (N91.7 billion) in the 20 years concession period, the projected accruals from the Port Harcourt project within the same period is put at N115.517,868,000 (N115.5 billion).

“Both hospitals will be a 100-bed facility, offering specialities which include: Cardiology, Orthopedics, Pulmonology, Cerebrovascular Surgery, Nephrology, Oncology, and Chemotherapy as well as assisted reproduction,” the ICRC said.

He said discussions have advanced with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company’s Limited (NNPC) Medical Service Limited (NMSL) projects as the multi-specialist hospitals in Abuja and Port Harcourt have received OBC certificates.





Speaking during the meeting, Mr Ohiani said that the initiative was a welcome one, which he believed could help address the challenge of medical tourism, and hinted that the projects were just a pilot scheme of what could be attainable if they were to succeed.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We are working with NNPC management for the concession of six projects, five of which are specialist hospitals, and one intravenous fluid plant.

“We were very glad when NNPC approached us that they want to showcase how medical facilities can be run through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and they have selected five states of the Federation to use as pilots,” he said.

The DG stressed that ICRC was committed to the timely delivery of the projects which he noted will greatly improve healthcare delivery in Nigeria, thereby reducing the need for medical tourism among the over 200 million Nigerians.

He informed the delegation that the ICRC is the government agency under the aegis of the Presidency that is vested with the power to superintend over all PPPs in Nigeria.

In his remark, Mr Gordon Gofwan, Nigerian representative of Sigrun Partners informed the Commission that it was committed to supporting PPP projects in Nigeria.

Manji Yarling, Acting Head, Media & Publicity of the ICRC said in a statement that he averred that Nigeria had no choice but to rely on PPPs for its development, noting that it was ready to partner with the Commission to advance the attainment of its mandate.

“Partners from Madrid are in Nigeria presently and they thought it would be important to see a very crucial stakeholder, the ICRC and that is why we are here today.

“We believe that the future of the country is going to be driven by PPPs because the fiscal space is constrained, government capacity to fund projects will be severely tested, so if we are going to meet our development aspirations, PPP is inevitable.

“That is why we felt we should come to familiarise ourselves with ICRC and put down our credentials.

“We look forward to an active collaboration because there are also opportunities for knowledge sharing with ICRC given the experience we have. Some of the projects that are going to come on stream will be novel to Nigeria and we will be very happy to share experiences from other climes.

According to the ICRC, the projects have been proposed to run for a concession period of 20 years.

However, of the six pilot projects, the Commission said two have been issued with Outline Business Case (OBC) certificates while the OBCs for four are being finalised.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

FG to earn over N207bn from proposed NNPC Specialist Hospitals, intravenous plant concession

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

FG to earn over N207bn from proposed NNPC Specialist Hospitals, intravenous plant concession

FG to earn over N207bn from proposed NNPC Specialist Hospitals, intravenous plant concession