FG to distribute five million gas cylinders nationwide by 2030

The Federal Government has announced plans to distribute five million Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders to households across Nigeria by 2030, as part of efforts to promote clean energy and reduce reliance on harmful traditional cooking methods.

Minister of Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, made this known during the launch of the North West phase of the Grassroots LPG Penetration Programme in Sokoto.

The initiative, he said, marks another milestone in the government’s commitment to ensuring clean energy access for all Nigerians.

“With support from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our goal is to distribute five million LPG cylinders by 2030, converting one million households each year to cleaner, safer, and more sustainable cooking methods,” Ekpo stated.

He described the initiative as more than just a gas distribution programme, highlighting its potential to improve health, create jobs, and promote environmental sustainability.

“This programme isn’t just about gas—it’s about health, opportunity, and environmental responsibility,” he added.

Ekpo noted that the scheme has already been rolled out in other zones, including the South West, South South, North East, and the Federal Capital Territory, with the aim of reaching underserved communities across the nation.

The minister further emphasised the programme’s benefits, including the reduction of indoor air pollution, curbing of deforestation, and empowerment of women and youth through employment opportunities across the LPG value chain. It will also provide a boost to local manufacturers and distributors.

He expressed appreciation to Sokoto State Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto for his support, and to the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, for his continued leadership and dedication to the welfare of Nigerians.

Ekpo also commended the Decade of Gas Secretariat for their coordination and strategic direction, and thanked BUA Group—the main sponsor of the LPG cylinder distribution—for their vital contribution in driving public-private partnership and expanding LPG access in rural and underserved areas.

