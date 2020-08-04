FG to construct museum and research centre in Oloibiri

64 years after the discovery of crude oil in commercial quantities at Oloibiri, Bayelsa State, the Federal Government (FG) said it is partnering the Bayelsa State Government and Shell Petroleum and Development Company (SPDC) on the establishment of an Oil and Gas Museum and Research Center in the town.

This project was launched, on Tuesday, with the inauguration of key project committees and setting of delivery timelines by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

Speaking at a virtual event which had the leadership of the participating entities in attendance, the Minister stated that the Oil and Gas Museum and Research Center presented a unique opportunity to correct a historical oversight, noting that the museum would preserve the heritage and developments in the oil sector, similar to what is obtainable in other oil-producing nations.

He stated that the project would be fast-tracked, with pre-construction activities lasting for 8 months while actual construction should be completed within 36 months from the date of commencement.

Sylva noted that the project had been on the drawing board for over three decades while stating that President Muhammadu Buhari granted the approval in the project amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

He said: “Mr President approved the establishment of the Oloibiri Museum and Research Center (OMRC) as part of his signature programs that would leave behind enduring legacies and impact the Oil and Gas Community, the people of the Niger Delta, and indeed the entire country.”

He explained that the project, consists the; “construction of a Museum where historic developments, data, equipment, and tools used in the Nigerian oil and gas industry will be stored for posterity and the construction of a functional Research Center where prototypes can be tested and validated in fulfilment of the requirement for approval of new technologies.”

He expressed hope that the Research facility will close a major gap in the nation’s quest for homegrown technology inputs required to service Exploration and Production activities in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

He further explained that two committees and five project teams have been created to provide necessary support and supervision essential to deliver the OMRC project.

These, according to him, include the Steering Committee, which would be responsible for providing leadership, steering and the Coordinating Committee, responsible for providing oversight on activities of all the project teams.

“The Project teams included Construction, Funds mobilization and management, ​Community Relations, Health, Safety & Environment and Secretariat, which shall be set up and operated in NCDMB Head Office in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State,” he added.

On his part, Executive Secretary of Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote explained that PTDF would contribute 40 per cent of the project cost while NCDMB and SPDC would provide 30 per cent and 20 per cent respectively, with Bayelsa State Government providing the balance of 10 per cent.

He listed some of the socio-economic benefits of the project to include creating Nigeria’s hub for Oil and gas artefacts, attracting petro- tourism, retention of history and dissemination of knowledge, opportunity to bring change and socio-economic development to Oloibiri.

Other benefits include human capital development and facilitation of prototype development and testing, facilitating commercialization of research and acceleration of homegrown technology development.

Wabote said the partners would contribute the take-off funds, conduct design competition, conduct feasibility studies, establish project cost and take final investment decision and commence construction.

The project is being promoted by four key institutions, namely the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Shell Petroleum and Development Company (SPDC) and the Bayelsa State Government.

