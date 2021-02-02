FG to complete DPR headquarters in 24 months

The Federal Government (FG) has said that the new Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) headquarters in Abuja will be completed in 24months.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, stated this at the ground-breaking ceremony of the building in Abuja.

He said the edifice, when completed, would provide a conducive environment to support oil and gas businesses across the value chain for operators, service providers, investors, international collaborators among others.

“The construction of this building tagged: ‘The Barrel‘ is yet another milestone achievement by President Muhammadu Buhari in the area of infrastructure development and its commitment to reposition the oil and gas sector for effective service delivery.

“DPR as a critical agency of government, regulates, monitors activities of the Nigerian oil and gas industry which drives all other sectors of the economy,” he said.

On reasons why FG chose to move the agency’s headquarters to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Director of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Mr Sarki Auwalu, said this was for the sake of centrality.

He said the choice of Abuja was to ensure the centrality of the agency’s regulatory work and closeness to all industry major stakeholders.

“Establishing the headquarters in Abuja is the best for the sector because the entire DPR stakeholders that need to work closely with the operations are in Abuja.

“We are looking for petroleum resources all over the nation with already seven existing basins which would be better managed from the central point,” he stated.

On his part, the Managing Director, Julius Berger Nigeria, Dr Lars Richter, said the building would not only be completed within the time frame but in line with global standards.

“The building has office facilities, auditorium, clinic, restaurant, energy house among others, we will deliver the project within the timeframe,” Richter stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG to complete DPR headquarters in 24 months

Nigeria Recorded Slight Reduction In COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

This reduction doesn’t mean the country is close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FG to complete DPR headquarters in 24 months