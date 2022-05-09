FG to commence trial population, housing census in June

The Federal Government, on Monday, disclosed plans to conduct a trial of the population and housing census in June, ahead of the commencement of the exercise in 2023.

This was even as it revealed the successful area demarcation of 772 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Chairman, National Population Commission (NpopC), Hon Nasir Isa Kwarra, made the disclosure at the capacity building workshop for Population correspondents held in Nasarawa.

According to him, the Commission had also conducted the first and second census pre-test exercises to test the census instruments in preparation for the exercise.

“I am pleased to inform you all that the outcome of the preparatory activities of the 2023 Population and Housing census has been reassuring.

“The trial census will be conducted in June this year,” he added.





However, he said out of the 774LGAs in all the States of the federation and the FCT, only two LGAs- Abadam (Borno State) and Birnin Gwari (Kaduna State) have not been demarcated.

He attributed this to security challenges but noted that this will soon be demarcated.

He further stressed the Commission’s readiness to deliver accurate census to Nigerians adding that strategic partnership with the media, “will form the tripod upon which the census architecture will stand to reach out to the Nigerian people.”

“Wish to conclude by reiterating that, getting the 2023 Population and Housing Census right is a task that must be done and the Commission is committed to ensuring that everything about the census is done rightly and professionally.

“We have the clear vision, commitment and professional capacity to deliver on this historic mandate,” he said.

