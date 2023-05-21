The Ministry of Interior is in talks with the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) on the usage of its speedy mail service to start delivering passports to Nigerians in their homes who opt for such service.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this at the opening of the Nigeria Immigration Service Passport Front Desk Office in Auchi, Edo State, on Saturday.

The Federal Government launched an additional Passport Front Office in Auchi, Edo State, as part of its effort towards effective service delivery to Nigerians, while also promising to launch a home delivery service of passport.

Aregbesola said that it is the intention of the Government to provide the passport for anyone desirous of it within reasonable time, at an affordable price and without any stress.

According to him, the launch of another Passport Front Desk Office is significant as the Nigerian Passport is a proof of existence especially for those outside the country as Inability to produce it on demand may bring untoward consequences.

“What we are doing here is significant for two main reasons. The first is the right (and even the necessity) of Nigerians, especially those in the diaspora to hold the Nigerian passport. Except for those travelling outside the country or intend to, most of those who hold the passport do so for identification purposes. For some, it is also a thing of pride to be able to brandish the green back of the passport. But for those outside the country, the passport is the proof of their existence. Inability to produce it on demand may bring untoward consequences.

“The government therefore wants to provide the passport for anyone desirous of it within reasonable time, at an affordable price and without any stress whatsoever. The second is the need, flowing from the first, to break out of the regular”, he maintained.”

While speaking, the Minister promised to conclude negotiations with NIPOST on the usage of its speedy mail service to start delivering passports to Nigerians who opt for such service.

“We are in the final stage of concluding negotiations with NIPOST to begin using its speed mail service to deliver passports to Nigerians wherever they are in the world after production,” the Minister remarked.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE