FG to build 325 houses for Katsina flood victims

The Federal Government says it will build 325 houses for the victims of the flood that washed away over 500 houses in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The chairman, Implementation Team for the Relocation, Reconstruction and Resettlement of the people affected by flooding in Jibia in 2018, Mr Kayode Fagbemi, said this when he inspected the proposed site for the project in Jibia.

Mr Fagbemi, who is also the Director, Planning and Research at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said the project will be executed in collaboration with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) through indirect labour.

The chairman said the project was slated for commencement last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said each of the 325 families that will benefit from the houses will be given a two-bedroom flat.

Mr Fagbemi said aside from being relocated away from the flood-prone areas; the housing estates will be equipped with social amenities such as schools, clinics and shops to enhance the living condition of the beneficiaries.

He pointed out that the project will employ some of the victims as labourers to enhance their economic status.

In her remarks, the Chairperson, Katsina State Implementation Committee for the project, Hajiya Halima Usman, said the state government has given the land for the project.

Hajiya Halima Usman, who is also the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Lands and Survey, said the committee will ensure the timely completion of the project.

