FG to boost power supply in Osun Central LGs with 63 MVA transformer

The Federal Government has commenced the installation of a 63MVA power transformer and an associated 132kV double-circuit transmission line in Ila-Orangun, Osun State, a project expected to improve electricity supply in six local government areas.

Scheduled for completion within 14 months, the project, facilitated by the lawmaker representing Osun Central Senatorial District, Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi, is expected to provide 20 hours of daily electricity supply to consumers who will be moved to Band A in Ila, Ifedayo, Boluwaduro, Boripe, Odo-Otin and Ifelodun local government areas.

Speaking during the symbolic handover of the project site to the contractor, the Managing Director of the Federal Government of Nigeria Power Company (FGNPC), Kenny Anuwe, represented by the Coordinator, Transmission Line, FGNPC, Abuja, Leo Ogwu, described the project as another milestone in efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s electricity transmission infrastructure and improve power delivery capacity.

Anuwe said the project would positively impact the socioeconomic lives of residents, while urging the contractor to demonstrate professionalism, technical competence and commitment to the approved project schedule.

He stated, “This important occasion marks the official handover of the site for the installation of a 63MVA power transformer and the associated 132kV double circuit transmission line.

“The installation of this 63MVA transformer and the associated transmission line is a strategic investment in expanding our transmission infrastructure. It is expected to enhance transformation capacity, improve network flexibility, accommodate growing electricity demand and contribute to improved power supply within Ila-Orangun and neighbouring communities.

“Beyond its technical significance, this project represents an investment in economic growth, industrial development and an improved quality of life for our people. Quality assurance, compliance with engineering specifications, and strict adherence to health, safety and environmental standards must remain non-negotiable throughout the execution period, “Anuwe remarked.

He commended Fadeyi for facilitating the project, noting that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), consultants and other relevant stakeholders had also contributed to bringing it to the execution stage.

Speaking with journalists at the event, Fadeyi appreciated President Bola Tinubu for approving the project. He also acknowledged the role played by former Osun State Governor, Adebisi Akande, in facilitating it.

He said, “We started this journey in 2024, and it took us two years to get to this point. The former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and the current Minister, Joseph Tegbe, were tremendously helpful. Also, our father, Chief Bisi Akande, endorsed the project, and he ensured that he did his best for the project to materialise.This is a mega project, and it is going to take a 14-month duration, after which Ila-Orangun will be on Band A upon completion.

“We will also have substation injection in other areas. So, all six local governments—Ila, Ifedayo, Boripe, Boluwaduro, Ifelodun and Odo-Otin—will start to enjoy electricity fully in the next 14 months. Power is very essential. In this area, in the past 20 years, we have had no stable electricity, but after the completion of this project, we will be on Band A, and we will be on a 33kV line.

In their separate remarks, the Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin, and the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdulrosheed Olabomi, commended Fadeyi and the Federal Government for the project and urged the contractor to ensure its timely completion.