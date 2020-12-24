FG to begin renovation of UCH

The Federal Government is to commence a massive renovation of the 63-year old University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan to ensure its total turnaround and better care for its teeming patients

UCH’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Toye Akinrinola, said the renovation would start from the last week in December and would be handled through the office of presidency. He added that the renovation would be carried out in phases, starting with the South-East and Central blocks of the hospital.

According to him, even the renovation of the critical areas in the hospital would continue till February, 2021; patients would be moved to other wards to ensure the continuation of care even while others would be attended to on out-patient basis.

He declared that the renovation would also include the hospital’s old sewage system.

“Its essence is to give UCH the required facelift; to upgrade the infrastructure and also to enhance services. Some of the facilities in the hospital are more than 63 years old and they are becoming dilapidated. It is going to be a holistic renovation, which is expected to take at least four weeks. We sincerely appeal to our teeming patients, their relations and others who patronise us to bear with us while the renovation is on,” he said.

Mr Akinrinola assured that the care of clients patronising the hospital during the renovation will not be affected.

According to him, “we are lucky the period the award is made coincides with the time that the patient load at the hospital is low. We cannot waste time because we have been longing for UCH to be given a facelift.”

