On Friday, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Doris Anite, championed the call for the automation of the process of issuing export permits in Nigeria.

Speaking at the Oil and Gas Stakeholders Meeting in Abuja, the Minister said the meeting was a collaborative strategy to foster growth in the sector.

“We are all here to discuss issues around export, how to improve, and how to ensure that export proceeds come back timely and efficiently.

“It was a very fruitful discussion; we resolved a lot of issues and obstructions to service delivery in the sector. At the end of the day, we resolved that one: We will automate the sector in regard to export permits.

“We have all agreed to have a single platform across all the ministries to improve the process. We also discussed the need to have a backward integrated programme to support industrialization in the sector, especially in the area of petrochemical development and refinement.”.

She expressed the commitment of the government to ease administrative processes that are time-consuming and obstructing the speedy return of investments in the energy sector of the country.

Anite hinted that the stakeholders’ meeting will, from now on, be held regularly for feedback and enforcement.

Also speaking at the stakeholder meeting, the representative of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Director of Tade and Exchange, Dr. Hassan Mahmud, said collaboration is critical to the development of the oil and gas sector.

“We do the regulations, monitoring, and evaluation, but others are the operators in the system; there is a need for clear communication among all the stakeholders.”.

On his part, the Chairman of Operations and Terminal Subcommittee of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), Wasiu Olayiwola, said, “We are the operators in the industry.

“We are here to collaborate with the government to fast-track the process of resolving challenges facing the oil and gas sector.”.

He listed some of the current challenges in the sector, including delays in the issuance of export permits and the repatriation of export proceeds and assets.

“We all agreed to collaborate to move the industry forward so that, at the end of the day, this country will become better for all of us,” he stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

GSK/P&G exit: Why investors are leaving Nigeria — Atedo Peterside

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside has revealed cogent reasons investors are running away from…

How my client raped me during ritual at his house — Female traditional healer

A 26-year-old South African female traditional healer has narrated her horrifying experience of being allegedly raped by…

Naira falls to N1,099/$, closes gap to parallel market value

The official foreign exchange (FX) market on Friday oscillated downwards, thereby shrinking the gap/spread between the official and…

RIVERS CRISIS: Wike’s loyalists restrategise, insist on Fubara’s impeachment

IN spite of the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the face-off between Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Mr Nyesom Wike, there are…

Why the north suddenly cares about northern lives

It should be made clear from the outset that I am overwrought with immense grief by the heartbreaking but…

Naked Olympics: Sporty naturists take to the beach in Rio to compete at the Naked Olympics

A group of brave nudists are competing in Rio’s NAKED Olympics every weekend, in a stripped back version of…